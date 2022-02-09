The Lady Falcons took sole possession of the top seed in District 24-5A Monday night with a dominant 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Kempner.
Both Foster and Kempner came into the match with unblemished marks in the early part of district play.
However, it was the Lady Falcons who broke away from the pack without allowing a goal in three straight matches.
The Lady Cougars could only muster two shots on goal for the entirety of the match as the Kempner offense struggled to get out of the box.
Sophomore Addison Zebold struck first for the Lady Falcons off of a penalty kick attempt 17 minutes through the first half.
Kempner’s defense held Foster in check and kept the match manageable heading into the second half.
Foster had three corner kicks but could not convert.
Despite adjusting at halftime, Kempner failed to generate momentum and continued to struggle.
Senior Angelica Bochus added to the Foster total with the team’s second goal of the night within the first three minutes of the half.
Kempner’s best opportunity at a goal came on a breakaway chance with 31 minutes remaining that was thwarted by goalkeeper Alex Adame.
Adame continued her strong season with her third-straight match without allowing a goal.
Senior Joanna Patarroyo sealed the win shortly after Kempner’s missed opportunity to go up 3-0 with 28 minutes left.
Head Coach Sabrina Wilmot felt pleased with the early statement win as the Lady Falcons now sit atop the District 24-5A standings.
“Kempner has only been in our district the past year but we have gained a little bit of rivalry with them so being able to get this win is a good feeling,” Wilmot said. “Last year they came here and beat us in PKs and it shook up the standings a bit.
“Being able to beat them now is a big step for us.”
Kempner Head Coach Kelly Bird was not deterred by the disappointing performance and hopes to get healthier and more united soon.
“We had to put one of our forwards at defense so it made it harder to score and hard to move the ball,” Bird said. “We need to combine more in the middle.
“I do think the communication is getting better but we need everyone to be involved and step up.”
Foster advances to 10-3, 5-0 while Kempner falls to 9-5, 6-1.
Foster went on the road Wednesday to play Hightower and will host Willowridge Friday at 7 p.m. Kempner hosts Hightower Friday at 7:15 p.m.
