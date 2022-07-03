Every Saturday morning for over a decade, the West Enders Car Club members have met early in the morning to socialize and share their love for their vehicles.
The West Enders Car Club, originally called the Weston Lakes Car Club, was founded in 2007 by George Kelley after he and a friend noticed a lack of car clubs in their area.
“We got started out [as] the Weston Lakes Car Club,” Kelley remarked. “Then, as we started getting members from outside that as well, [I thought] we’ve got to change the name here. And one of our other guys suggested that ‘Hey, why don’t we change it to something that’s a little more inclusive’ and it became West Enders because [our members come from] pretty much everywhere on the west end of the Houston metropolitan area.”
The club quickly grew to around 30 members and has doubled since then. Current Vice President Becky Fox also explained how the West Enders has expanded from meet-ups on Saturdays to monthly meetings and annual car show fundraisers.
“We donate our proceeds to local charities,” Fox said. “Previously, we were very involved with the Police Federation and we’re looking at some new charities this year or even auto trade schools that might benefit.”
Gordon Hill, the club president since last November, enjoys the club because of like-minded people who exchange valuable automotive knowledge.
“The bottom line is: everybody in this club is great,” Hill expressed. “They’re great people, it’s a big mix, everybody’s friendly and it’s a great club.”
Vice President Fox concluded by extending their invitation to all car lovers in the vicinity. “We would like to encourage other people to come on Saturday mornings and just meet all of us and check it out,” Fox said.
“Bring your car, or don’t. We like to invite anyone to join us.”
Saturday morning car shows are held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Saturday outside the Shipley’s Do-Nuts in Fulshear (6300 FM 1463, Suite 100, Fulshear).
Club meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Weston Lakes Country Club, Club Library or Wine Room off the main restaurant (32611 FM 1093, Fulshear).
Their annual WECC fall car show fundraiser will be held this year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 15 at Parkway Fellowship in Richmond (27043 FM 1093, Richmond).
Vehicle registration is $30 for online pre-registration and $40 per vehicle on the day of the show before noon. Entry is free to the public.
There will be judging in 19 categories, awards given at 3 p.m., DJ entertainment, food trucks, vendors and sponsors. For more information about the West Enders Car Club, visit their website at westenderscarclubtx. com. New membership dues are $35.
