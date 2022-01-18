ARCOLA — The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office is investigating possible animal cruelty and abuse after a video posted on social media showed a trainer picking a dog up by its leash and slamming it to the ground.
The video went viral with many people calling on authorities to charge the man with animal abuse.
The video was reportedly taken at TyCalK9 Dog Training Center in Arcola.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said the young dog is no longer at the training center and is doing fine.
“We are happy to report that the dog seen in the TyCalK9 video, named Mugshot, is not at the training facility, is healthy and doing well,” Middleton’s office told The Herald.
“As our investigation continues, we will release what information can be released publicly. We appreciate that emotions run high in these cases, but the integrity of the process will not be jeopardized. We are keenly aware of our duty under the law and also the protections guaranteed the accused by the Constitution of the United States.”
Middleton’s office posted its own video on Monday showing the pooch running around outdoors on a leash.
In the viral video, the trainer can be seen training the dog with a thick pad. The trainer appears to be teaching the dog to let go of something it has in its mouth. At one point, the trainer issued a command and apparently the dog did not respond correctly. Seconds later, the trainer inexplicably pulls the young German Sheppard up by its leash, whips it over his head and shoulders and onto the cement floor.
The dog can be heard whimpering as it gets to its feet.
A man who appears to be the owner of the company said on social media that the dog bit him three times before he “overcorrected” the pooch.
hot
Video leads DA to investigate possible animal abuse, cruelty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.