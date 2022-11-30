The Youth Services department at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will have a special holiday marionette performance during the winter break in December. The “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” Marionette Performance will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 11 a.m., in the meeting room. This free event is made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
