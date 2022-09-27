Thinking suicide? Call the sheriff’s office crisis intervention team

In recognition of September being Suicide Prevention Month, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to envision no lives lost to suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 9-9-8, or chat at 988lifeline.org to speak to a trained crisis counselor.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support 24/7. The sheriff’s office reminds you to call 9-1- 1 in an emergency.
Locally, the Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team works with mental health providers, including Texana Center and Fort Bend County Behavioral Health Services, to effectively respond to calls for service, improve outcomes for people with mental illness and advance safety.
“Our office is committed to providing mental health resources to our citizens and their families, and to our law enforcement family,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a release.
“No one should ever have to struggle alone.”
You can access the CIT Mental Health Resources Guide at www.fbcsheriff.org. Click on the Chief Deputy tab in the left navigation bar, then click on CIT.
