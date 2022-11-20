So often around the country these days, stories of lockdown incidents in schools end in horror and tragedy.
Thankfully Thursday afternoon at George Ranch High School was no such tale, thanks in part to George Ranch faculty and staff and also to first responders on scene.
Immediately upon hearing of the potential threat at George Ranch, law enforcement officials raced to the school, while teachers, administrators and staff at the school safely followed protocol, locking every single door within the building.
The threat, thankfully, ended as a hoax; a series of prank calls.
But both the response time from local law enforcement, as well as the quick action of those who teach and work with the students on a daily basis, demonstrate preparation and level-headed action.
Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens thanked the George Ranch staff and campus police officers.
"They were here today, they did a phenomenal job," Nivens said. "Our staff and our students did a great job. They followed protocol. We've been trained for this. We trained for days like this."
Nivens also thanked the Rosenberg and Sugar Land police departments, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department, Prec. 4 Constables, the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, the Department of Public Safety and the parents of the students.
"They send their most precious commodity to us," Nivens said. "We thank our parents for being so trusting and for being so patient with us."
Despite the non-violent ending, Nivens warned of the risks of what the day could have been.
"There was a point in time where everyone in that building believed their life was in jeopardy," Nivens said. "That's a real emotion, that's a real reaction, that is a real response, and that is something that no one should have to go through."
And for those reasons, we thank everyone involved in bringing forth a peaceful resolution to a terrifying situation.
Thank you to the police officers who rushed to the scene with little more information than there were children in danger.
Thank you to the George Ranch teachers and staff, who, despite their own fears and concerns about the unfolding events, successfully locked down the entire school within three minutes of receiving the threat.
Thank you to the LCISD administration, for ensuring such protocols were in place in the first place.
For now, we may rest easy knowing the scary events that took place Thursday afternoon was nothing more than a demonstration of effective countermeasures, and hope such countermeasures never need to be deployed again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.