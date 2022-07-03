Texas Master Naturalists complete major project at Seabourne Creek Nature Park

Members of the Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist program recently completed a project to construct roosting racks for the incredible native birds that live and move through our community.
The racks were built on an island in the middle of the Wetland Pond at Seabourne Creek Nature Park in Rosenberg, an ideal place for several species of birds that have chosen the spot as their nesting site.
The crew braved the early summer heat to ferry all the supplies across the pond via canoe. Chapter members Jerry Trenta, Don Parkhouse, Elaine Whitely, Phil Ward, Bob Naeger, Garrett Engelhardt, Sal Cardenas, Kevin Engelhardt, John Cooper, and Janis Leavitt all pitched in to make this project happen.
These new roosts are not only a benefit to the egrets, herons, spoonbills and countless other species of birds; they provide wonderful bird-watching and photography opportunities.
Come out and visit Seabourne Creek Nature Park and explore the prairie restoration, native gardens, bird watching areas, and so much more.
Texas Master Naturalists are a corps of volunteers dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in texas. The program is sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas A&M Agrilife extension.
For more information about the Coastal Prairie Chapter, visit their website at coastalprairie.org.
