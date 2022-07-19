EL CAMPO — Needville Major Softball All-Stars manager Kevin Dees checked with his daughter and starting pitcher Avery Dees before the start of the bottom of the sixth inning.

“Do you still have some left in the tank?” coach Dees asked after pitcher Dees hit a wall against Columbus on Saturday.

But Avery was clear in her message to her dad.

“I’m fine.”

The younger Dees was right.

After four batters, Dees fielded a ground ball back to the circle to complete the final out to earn a 7-4 victory and a state championship.

The Little Leaguers stormed out of the dugout and leaped into each other’s arms before being handed a state championship banner.

The Needville Major All-Stars earned the league’s first Texas East state championship Monday at Zlotnik Park at Legacy Fields in El Campo.

Needville advances to the Southwest Regional in Waco, starting on Sunday, July 24, against New Mexico.

The future Lady Jays were only the second team in league history to make it to the state majors tournament.

“This is the first girls’ team to make it past state,” Dees said. “The boys did last year; we know what happened last year; we hope to get some redemption for those boys this year.”

Coach Dees knew coming into the tournament that Silsbee was the team that was going to push Needville. Silsbee was the only team to score more than two runs against Needville in six postseason games.

“This Silsbee team, I’m not taking away from them,” Dees said. “That is a great group of girls; they have five tremendous athletes.

Dees pointed to his team, who were taking photos in front of the scoreboard with the final score of 7-4 still flashing against the setting sun.

“But that right there is the best 12 girls in Texas,” Dees said. That is the best team right there.

“The best team won because they work together as a team, and they have done that all along.”

Silsbee put a score into Needville with a four-run rally, but the future Lady Jays settled down in the end.

“We’re so loose and having fun (during warm-ups),” Dees said. “That’s what builds that team spirit (we have.)

“When we falter and struggle a little bit, we gave up four runs today, but we didn’t let that snowball into a mess.”

The game started with a two-out double by Grayton Mixon, but the next batter was retired to send the game to the bottom of the first inning.

Dees worked around a two-out walk to keep the game scoreless.

The second inning was more of the same. Needville got Chase Roehling to second with a walk and a but, while Silsbee hit a two-out triple.

Neither pitcher blinked with runners on base.

Dees collected a walk to be the only base runner in the third inning.

Needville broke the tie in the fourth inning with three of the first four batters reaching safely to open the action. Madalynn Gibbs collected a single before Riley Toon bunted her to second base.

Roehling walked, and a pitch hit Kenadi Hall to load the bases. Olivia Search grounded back to the pitcher, who threw home for the second out.

Needville was able to score seven runs with two outs.

Dees forced home a run with a walk, and Lexi Schwenke plated two runs with a single.

Kelsey Chumchal reloaded the bases with a single, and Mixon beat a throw to first base to make it 4-0.

Gibbs broke the game wide open with a triple to clear the bases and set the score at 7-0.

Dees continued to roll in the bottom of the fourth inning, keeping Silsbee off the board despite a hit-by-pitch.

Needville appeared primed to add more insurance run with walks to Search and Schwenke along with a single by Dees.

But the threat ended on a hard-line drive to the shortstop by Chumchal.

Silsbee strung together four hits, including a double to cut into the Needville lead, but the future Lady Jays still led 7-4.

In the sixth inning, Gibbs (single) and Roehling (walk) kept the pressure on Silsbee. In the end, Needville wasn’t able to add its run total.

Gibbs was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Schwenke was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Roehling collected three walks. Dees allowed four earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two.