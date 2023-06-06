 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Young Rangers preach unity

Lining up

The Terry Rangers line up against the Magnolia offense during the Sept 16, 2022, game at Traylor Stadium.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — Fostering a selfless team dynamic and skill improvement took center stage during a successful spring offseason for the Terry Rangers football team, according to Head Coach Darnell Jackson.

The Rangers have not made a postseason appearance since 2017, but Jackson expresses confidence in his young core, believing they will surpass previous seasons.

Jackson anticipates that many key athletes will have to play both offense and defense next season.

“We are going to be very young next year so we are putting a lot of thought into the young guys who are going to have to step up for us,” Jackson said. “It’s been a great offseason despite our numbers being low. We came out of it healthy and had some question marks in a few places with a great quarterback battle.”

Tristen Castallenos, last year’s backup quarterback, is expected to lead the revamped offense for the Rangers, according to Jackson.

“It’s triple-option football where we will keep things simpler,” Jackson said. “We will have a lot of guys who will be playing both ways so simplifying will give us the best chance of winning. We see three- and four-star (opponent) players up front all of the time to block. This should give us a better chance of creating more double teams and they will hopefully allow us to sharpen our reads. It takes reps and it’s been everyday since February.”

Jackson decided not to hold a formal spring game due to several key players participating in track and baseball.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.