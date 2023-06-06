Young Rangers preach unity

ROSENBERG — Fostering a selfless team dynamic and skill improvement took center stage during a successful spring offseason for the Terry Rangers football team, according to Head Coach Darnell Jackson.
The Rangers have not made a postseason appearance since 2017, but Jackson expresses confidence in his young core, believing they will surpass previous seasons.
Jackson anticipates that many key athletes will have to play both offense and defense next season.
“We are going to be very young next year so we are putting a lot of thought into the young guys who are going to have to step up for us,” Jackson said. “It’s been a great offseason despite our numbers being low. We came out of it healthy and had some question marks in a few places with a great quarterback battle.”
Tristen Castallenos, last year’s backup quarterback, is expected to lead the revamped offense for the Rangers, according to Jackson.
“It’s triple-option football where we will keep things simpler,” Jackson said. “We will have a lot of guys who will be playing both ways so simplifying will give us the best chance of winning. We see three- and four-star (opponent) players up front all of the time to block. This should give us a better chance of creating more double teams and they will hopefully allow us to sharpen our reads. It takes reps and it’s been everyday since February.”
Jackson decided not to hold a formal spring game due to several key players participating in track and baseball.
Nevertheless, Jackson commends the team’s excellent offseason progress, despite working with a limited roster.
Leadership roles have been earned by three-year varsity starters Marcus Townsend and Keelin Perry, as well as linemen Jordan Randle and Cameron Lewis.
The coaching staff has witnessed younger roster members eagerly seizing the opportunities presented to them.
Safety Everett Gary Jr., receiver Jaylin Burton, defensive tackle Angel Shimkus, guard Juan Villanueva, and running back Jayden Robertson have all showcased breakout performances during the spring.
“We got some young guys I know who can play for us right away,” Jackson said. “We have speed but we have question marks on the O- and D-lines. We will figure those out and I think we will be OK. We have a lot of tough, gritty kids and that’s what Terry is all about.”
Jackson emphasized team camaraderie by incorporating competitive drills within the team.
“We tell the kids they have to be friends off the field if they want to play for each other,” Jackson said. “We put the kids in groups and they all competed with each other on whose group can get lined up the fastest and put in the best efforts in practice and the weight room and with their grades. Everything counted even down to attendance. Be one and the others hold each other accountable. We are ready to get here and work.”
After commencing the 2022 season with consecutive victories against Clements and Lamar Consolidated, the Rangers encountered difficulties in District 20-5A play, suffering eight straight losses to finish 2-8.
Jackson is prepared to embrace the underdog role in most games, starting with a rematch against Clements at Hall Stadium on Aug. 24, the season’s opening night.
“We are slept on a lot and nobody ever really gives us a chance,” Jackson said. “We like being the underdogs though. We will be up for any challenge and anyone against us will have to be ready for a war. We will fight, claw and scratch our way to any win. Looking forward to the fall.”
