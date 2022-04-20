Young Lady Jays show heart in walk-off loss to Sweeny

SWEENY — Hosting Sweeny inched towards a win and a district title multiple times Tuesday night at Lady Dogs Field, but the Needville had an answer to push the Lady Dogs back each time.
Twice freshman catcher Kourtney Carter started a double play to get Needville out of jams.
In the end, Alyssa Boozy hit where no Needville defender could get to it for a walk-off 2-1 extra-inning win.
Head coach Amber Schmidt was proud of her team’s effort on Tuesday night despite the loss.
“Our kids showed a lot of fight, and they play with a lot of heart,” Schmidt said. “This was a tough one for sure.
“We made mistakes, but we overcame them. We had lots of strikeouts, but we found a way to put the ball in play when we needed it.
“They just made a few more plays than us tonight.”
Boozy hit a walk-off home run over the left-center field wall in the ninth inning to give Sweeny at least a share of the District 25-4A with one game remaining on Friday.
“This game was a playoff-caliber game,” Schmidt said. “It was the same when we played them at our place.
“I told the girls: You have to use how you’re feeling right now as fuel and take it out on every team in the playoffs, and hope you get to meet them again.”
The homer spoiled the work of Smith and the comeback effort of the Lady Jays with two outs in the seventh inning.
Smith worked around nine walks and runners in scoring position in seven of the nine innings she pitched.
Schmidt highlighted the play of her freshmen: pitcher Makla Smith, shortstop Jess Gregory and Carter.
“My catcher is a freshman, my pitcher is a freshman, and my shortstop is a freshman,” Schmidt said. “This team is young, and they played with all of their heart. They are giving us everything they can.
“They aren’t letting the pressure get to them. I’m proud of them.”
The Sweeny pressure started in the first inning after the first two batters reached on an error and a single before the Lady Jays hurler retired the next three batters.
Needville started the first two innings with a runner reaching on an error and stealing second, but the Lady Jays couldn’t bring the runner home either time.
Jess Gregory collected Needville’s first hit in the third inning with a bunt single to push Faith Hoover to second base. The game remained scoreless after the next two batters struck out.
Sweeny collected two walks in the fourth inning, and Smith struck out Caydance Lobdell to move to the fifth inning.
Hoover started a rally in the fifth with a two-out single; she was stranded on second after a strikeout by Gregory.
Walks finally bit Needville in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Berlynn McLaren walked before Brianna Strother reached on a bunt single. Trynytie Clarke ripped a line drive at Lady Jays’ third baseman Shelby Kaack, who got a glove on the ball.
The ball ricocheted off Kaack and up the third-base line. McLaren scored.
Smith settled down and retired the next three batters to keep the Lady Dogs’ lead at one run.
Sweeny had the bases loaded in the sixth inning before the Lady Jays’ starting pitcher got the final two outs to send Needville back to the plate, down one.
Carter brought the Needville crowd to life with a one-out double in the seventh, and Kayleigh Moye moved Carter to third with a bunt.
Cadence Kovarcik tied the game with an infield single to second base to force extra innings.
Sweeny loaded the bases again in the eighth inning. Carter turned a double play with a popup catch and a throw down to third to end the inning.
Carter did the same in the ninth inning; she caught a runner off first base after a diving catch before Boozy’s home run.
Needville (17-8-1, 9-2) will finish the regular season on Friday against Bay City. Sweeny (19-7, 10-1) will play La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.