Woods wins 2nd team

Many local water polo athletes were rewarded for their hard work and efforts in the pool in the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association All-Region awards.
FOSTER
Foster High School took home both boys and girls Region III MVPs as Lola Trujillo won the honor for the girls and Elijah Molina won the award for the boys.
Kyle Den Herder and Christian Saravia joined Molina on the first team.
Dalia Kohn, Kinley Niles and Clara McKee joined the first team with Trujillo.
Trujillo also took home the Offensive Player of the Year award, while McKee won Defensive Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year honors.
Foster coach Kassy Parker won Region III Coach of the Year for both teams after leading the girls to a perfect 29-0 season that resulted in a state title.
