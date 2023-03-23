Williams to Army

Fulshear quarterback Parker Williams is heading to West Point to play for the Black Knights and to serve in the U.S. Army.
For Williams, it was a long wait to this moment.
After watching many of his teammates sign earlier this year, Williams desperately waited for a call.
But then, on Friday, Williams finally could say he was committed.
“I had a couple of Division 2 offers before signing day, but they wanted me to play defense and those were the only options I was considering,” Williams said. “I hoped I could get a walk-on opportunity if I didn’t sign. I wanted an opportunity to play and then Army texted.”
Williams was chosen to play slot receiver which weighed heavily on his decision.
Williams is no stranger to the military as he has two cousins currently serving in the Army.
His aunt, uncle and grandparents also served.
Despite never seriously considering military service, his family’s well-documented history and the chance to play FBS football made the decision easy.
“It was a slim chance that any D-1 school was going to be calling up after signing day, so I thought this was my best opportunity to prove myself, get an education and play football,” Williams said. “If I didn’t have those connections, it would’ve been harder to consider. I got a lot of insight into going to the academy.”
Fulshear Head Football Coach Nick Codutti says Williams is the perfect example of a young athlete that every coach strives to have as a leader.
“I know when I asked him to be quarterback, he was accepting and the ultimate team player,” Codutti said. “Parker was the leader of this team. He molded everything and was the glue that made things work last season. He’s the kid where if you had a son, you want him to be (like Parker). An overall great kid.”
The Chargers are coming off their most successful season, which led Fulshear to the regional semifinals.
Williams was a large part of the season’s accomplishments, Codutti said.
Williams is unsure what to expect once he gets to West Point, but the excitement will be there from the start.
“There’s stuff there that you can’t do at other schools,” Williams said. “The basic training during the summer will be a cool experience with a great opportunity to meet new people. It’s super cool stuff to do there. I’m as excited as I’m nervous. People will yell and make you uncomfortable but I’ll push through it.”
Williams and all graduates will be committed to serving at least five years except those pursuing NFL opportunities.
The Fulshear senior hopes to join DeWitt “Tex” Coulter, Bob Mischak and Alejandro Villanueva as West Point graduates to play professional football.
However, if not, he looks forward to the honor of serving his country.
“I’m proud of that since my extended family served for our freedoms,” Williams said. “It’s truly an honor and I’m excited and nervous. I’ve explored most of the branches I can take and they all look super interesting. After a couple of years in the academy, I’ll definitely know more about what I want to get into.”
Codutti added his respect and appreciation towards his quarterback’s decision.
“You have to be a special kind of person to want to go to a service academy, knowing at the end you will be required to give service years,” Codutti said. “When you walk out though, you are set for life.”
Williams thanked the Fulshear staff, his teammates and his family, who believed in him.
