Williams to Army

Fulshear quarterback and Army commit Parker Williams carries the football during the Sept. 23, 2022 game against Terry at Traylor Stadium.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

Fulshear quarterback Parker Williams is heading to West Point to play for the Black Knights and to serve in the U.S. Army.

For Williams, it was a long wait to this moment.

After watching many of his teammates sign earlier this year, Williams desperately waited for a call.

But then, on Friday, Williams finally could say he was committed.

“I had a couple of Division 2 offers before signing day, but they wanted me to play defense and those were the only options I was considering,” Williams said. “I hoped I could get a walk-on opportunity if I didn’t sign. I wanted an opportunity to play and then Army texted.”

Williams was chosen to play slot receiver which weighed heavily on his decision.

Williams is no stranger to the military as he has two cousins currently serving in the Army.

