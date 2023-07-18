WhiteJablonski

TYLER — Needville 12U secured a spot in the Texas East State Finals after a convincing 6-1 Sunday night triumph over Bellaire at Faulkner Park.
Led by DJ Jablonski on the mound, Needville displayed dominance throughout the game.
Jablonski delivered an exceptional performance, completing six innings with 80 pitches. He allowed only four hits, one run, and one walk while recording 12 strikeouts.
Coach McRae attributed Jablonski’s accuracy to the team’s overall success.
Jablonski successfully threw strikes on 71% of his pitches.
“We threw strikes and stayed in the strike zone for the most part,” Coach McRae said. “When their balls went put in play, we made the plays and got the outs. We are playing really good team baseball right now.”
Jablonski received support from a solid lineup, which produced six hits and drew three walks.
The scoreboard cracked in the second inning when Easton Ondruch’s single cleared the bases, resulting in Needville taking the lead.
A leadoff groundball allowed Jagger McRae to reach first base due to Bellaire’s first of six errors.
Easton Benge and Jablonski followed with consecutive hits to load the bases, paving the way for Ondruch’s RBIs.
In the subsequent at-bat, Jablonski stole home, and Daylin Martin added another run with an RBI single, increasing the lead to 5-0.
Benge sealed the game in the fifth inning with an RBI single, allowing Michael Raven to score.
Needville Head Coach Andy McRae expressed his satisfaction with his team’s ability to make every at-bat count and capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes.
Bellaire’s six errors and Needville’s effective batting made for an easy night at the ballpark.
“We are making our at-bats count and putting more balls in play,” McRae said. “When you put balls in play, it puts pressure on our opponents so we were able to finish them off. We have to come back here and finish this tournament now.”
Needville advanced to the semifinals on Saturday night after a hard-fought 10-5 victory over Washington County.
Despite never trailing, Needville faced challenges as Washington County overcame 3-0 and 5-2 deficits, tying the game at 5 heading into the seventh inning.
However, Needville responded in the seventh with a five-run surge to advance.
Martin led with four RBIs, followed by Ondruch with three, Colten Georgi with two, and Jablonski contributing a single run.
Needville now awaits the winner of the Bellaire-Washington County matchup, which took place on Monday.
The championship game at Faulkner Park is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.
