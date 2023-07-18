WhiteJablonski

 Skip to main content
TYLER — Needville 12U secured a spot in the Texas East State Finals after a convincing 6-1 Sunday night triumph over Bellaire at Faulkner Park.

Led by DJ Jablonski on the mound, Needville displayed dominance throughout the game.

Jablonski delivered an exceptional performance, completing six innings with 80 pitches. He allowed only four hits, one run, and one walk while recording 12 strikeouts.

Coach McRae attributed Jablonski’s accuracy to the team’s overall success.

Jablonski successfully threw strikes on 71% of his pitches.

“We threw strikes and stayed in the strike zone for the most part,” Coach McRae said. “When their balls went put in play, we made the plays and got the outs. We are playing really good team baseball right now.”

Jablonski received support from a solid lineup, which produced six hits and drew three walks.

