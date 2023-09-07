 Skip to main content
White

White

Lamar Consolidated receiver Samir White attempts to outrun Terry defensive lineman Jordan Randle during Friday’s Battle of the ‘Berg game at Guy K. Traylor Stadium. The Mustangs defeated the Rangers for the first time since 2019.

 Herald Photo by Scott Reese Willey

ROSENBERG — Lamar Consolidated’s head football coach Kiah Johnson had previously been winless at the Mustangs’ Battle of the ‘Berg, but Friday’s 15-7 victory against Terry marked the first time he and his Mustangs had the honor of ringing the ceremonial bell in the endzone of Guy K. Traylor Stadium.

It had been since 2019 when current Ridge Point head coach Rick LaFavers led the Mustangs to a 56-28 victory against Terry.

The 2023 installment of the rivalry proved to be a messy affair, but the Mustangs narrowly outlasted the Rangers in a defensive struggle.

Despite another close loss, it was another sluggish night for the Terry offense.

Following a 14-0 loss to Fort Bend Clements in the season opener, the Terry defense bent but did not break, while the offense failed to reciprocate the defensive efforts.

Although the final score suggested a one-possession game, Lamar’s offense was significantly more efficient, gaining 316 yards to Terry’s 70.

Terry also failed to capitalize on several opportunities that came its way.

