ROSENBERG — Lamar Consolidated’s head football coach Kiah Johnson had previously been winless at the Mustangs’ Battle of the ‘Berg, but Friday’s 15-7 victory against Terry marked the first time he and his Mustangs had the honor of ringing the ceremonial bell in the endzone of Guy K. Traylor Stadium.
It had been since 2019 when current Ridge Point head coach Rick LaFavers led the Mustangs to a 56-28 victory against Terry.
The 2023 installment of the rivalry proved to be a messy affair, but the Mustangs narrowly outlasted the Rangers in a defensive struggle.
Despite another close loss, it was another sluggish night for the Terry offense.
Following a 14-0 loss to Fort Bend Clements in the season opener, the Terry defense bent but did not break, while the offense failed to reciprocate the defensive efforts.
Although the final score suggested a one-possession game, Lamar’s offense was significantly more efficient, gaining 316 yards to Terry’s 70.
Terry also failed to capitalize on several opportunities that came its way.
Kevin Handy nearly came away with an interception in the first quarter, but it was dropped.
However, he did provide a spark with a 32-yard kick return to start the second half, giving the Rangers excellent field position.
Unfortunately, Terry was unable to convert.
Terry head coach Darnell Jackson experienced defeat in the Battle of the ‘Berg for the first time in his tenure as the Rangers’ head coach and shouldered the blame for the loss.
“It’s not the product we want to put out on the field,” Jackson said. “Offensively, we have a lot of immaturity being so young and without a lot of varsity experience. We will be OK, but we’re going through growing pains.”
A major contributor to the victory was Lamar quarterback Nathan Lowther, who amassed 203 all-purpose yards and threw a touchdown pass.
Lowther eagerly sought a win over the Rangers as a senior before departing.
“We have been working hard all offseason for this and we did this for Coach Johnson,” Lowther said. “All his time being head coach, he has never gotten to ring that bell, so we did it for him.”
As much as Johnson yearned for this victory, he emphasized that the Battle of the ‘Berg game was always circled on the calendar for the players.
“The kids really wanted this one,” Johnson said. “I told our kids that responding this week would speak a lot about their character and I’m happy we could finish how we wanted it. This is one game you have been waiting for since you were a freshman. The last few have spilled away from us, but we were tuned in from day one to make sure that wouldn’t happen again.”
The game remained scoreless through the first quarter, with the scoreboard finally lighting up following Lowther’s 10-yard pass to Hunter Perry.
The lead extended to 15-0 after a 12-yard touchdown run by Roger Lopez and Matthew Dorsey’s fumble recovery, as Terry’s offense continued to stall heading into the fourth quarter.
Lamar experienced difficulties closing out the Rangers as a high snap sailed over punter Jesus Medina’s head, giving Terry prime scoring position at the three-yard line.
Terry eventually capitalized when Marcus Townsend powered through for a one-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Rangers their first points this season.
Despite giving Terry late scoring chances, Johnson saw more energy and attention to detail following their one-point defeat to Fort Bend Willowridge in the season opener.
“We started rocky against Willowridge last week, but we understood the capabilities of this defense,” Johnson said. “We were more focused and tuned in and I’m excited about how we looked.”
The Rangers now drop to 0-2 at the start of their 2023 campaign and are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season, while Lamar Consolidated improves to 1-1.
The Rangers will open their District 10-5A schedule against the Foster Falcons, who are also searching for their first win of the season.
“We need to simplify our game plan and get the ball to our playmakers in open space,” Jackson said. “Foster is consistently a formidable team with ample talent, and offensively, we need to control the clock to have a chance. Defensively, we must pressure their young quarterback and force him into making mistakes.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Traylor Stadium.
Meanwhile, Lamar will aim to secure a second consecutive victory against Westbury in a Saturday road trip.
The Mustangs dominated last year’s meeting with the Huskies, winning 24-6.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
