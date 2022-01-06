White’s 100th game ends with Foster win

Chancellor White’s 100th game at Foster ended in victory for his squad as the Falcons overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Willowridge Tuesday night, 68-54.
Since the first time White came into a Foster High School basketball practice as a “squeaky-voiced freshman,” Head Coach Rueben Fatheree has watched him develop into a great player and an even better person.
“It’s a blessing for a coach to have someone like him,” Fatheree said. “He’s come along so well and his IQ has risen. I am happy for him. He has stuck with Coach Fatheree and listened and has learned. We have our battles but he is always a ‘yes sir’ kid and I’m happy he’s doing what he is doing.”
The four-year letterman and Louisiana University commit put the pomp and circumstance on the back burner with his 31-point performance.
“It’s definitely a big milestone,” White said. “It’s something I really didn’t even think about but it’s still a blessing to be in that situation. It’s kind of crazy.”
Tuesday’s game began sloppily for Fatheree’s team as the Falcons fell in a 18-8 hole early on.
Willowridge’s Jordan Day got off to a fast start with 10 points in the opening frame.
Day finished as the Eagles’ leading scorer with 24 points.
Foster got back on track late in the quarter and finished on a 12-3 run to cut the Eagle lead down to one heading into the second.
“We got away from playing Foster basketball early on,” Fatheree said. “We were getting outworked. It’s one thing if the other team is hitting shots and bouncing and moving but it’s another thing to be outworked and that’s what I told them. I didn’t like the way it was looking and I voiced my concerns.”
The teams traded shots in the second quarter with the Falcons overtaking the lead. Willowridge would never see the lead again and went down 37-31 at the half.
Foster continued its momentum in the third, extending its lead to as many as 13 in the quarter.
The Falcons controlled the remainder of the game and closed out their opponents in the fourth quarter. Foster led by as many as 17 during the final eight minutes.
Braden Smith and Jace Jones also had strong nights, finishing with 10 points each.
Fatheree believes his team is in a good spot as they prepare for a tough road trip to Angleton Friday night.
“It’s great to be sitting at 3-2 in this district but that can change at the drop of a dime,” Fatheree said. “It’s gonna be such a huge test for us. It will give us a good idea about District 24 road games.”
Despite now an 0-5 start within a competitive District 24-5A, Willowridge Head Coach Curtis Bason remains confident his team can rally back.
“That’s a good team over there and we just have to do a better job of giving our players opportunities,” Bason said. “We are in flux right now with the chemistry but we are going to keep believing and working hard.”
The Falcons move to 8-7, 3-2 while the Eagles drop to 8-13, 0-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.