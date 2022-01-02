You are the owner of this article.
Fort Bend High School Sports Schedules

Week of January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3

Soccer - boys

Non-district

Austin Alumni Game, 3:30 p.m.

Clements at Seven Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Elkins vs. Deer Park, 7:30 p.m.

Foster at Shadow Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Fulshear at Kingwood Park, 7:15 p.m.

George Ranch vs. Hastings, 7:30 p.m.

Travis at Katy Paetow, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer - girls

Non-district 

Austin vs. Katy Taylor, 7:15 p.m.

Clements vs. Tomball, 7:15 p.m.

Foster at Topmkins, 7 p.m.

Kempner at Mayde Creek, 7 p.m.

Travis vs. Bellaire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4

Basketball - boys

District 24-5A

Foster vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m.

Hightower at Kempner, 1 p.m.

Marshall vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.

Terry vs. Lamar Consolidated, 7 p.m.

District 25-4A

Stafford at Bay City, 6:30 p.m.

District 24-3A

Brazos at Danbury, 7:30 p.m.

East Bernard vs. Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS District 5-5A

Fort Bend Christian at Cristo Rey, 6:30 p.m.

Non-district

Needville at El Campo, 7 p.m.

Junior varsity

Randle vs. Fulshear, 5:45 p.m.

Basketball - girls

District 24-5A

Foster at Willowridge, 7 p.m.

Hightower vs. Kempner, 6 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated vs. Terry, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Angleton, 7 pm.

District 25-4A

Stafford vs. Bay City, 6:15 p.m.

District 24-3A

Brazos at Danbury, 6:15 p.m.

East Bernard vs. Van Vleck, 6:15 p.m.

TAPPS District 5-5A

Fort Bend Christian at Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Needville at Royal, 6:30 p.m.

Junior varsity

Randle vs. Fulshear, 5 p.m.

Soccer - boys

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian vs. Lutheran South, 7 p.m.

Non-district

Bush at Spring Woods, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated vs. Dulles, 7 p.m.

Junior varsity

Randle vs. International Leadership of Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer - girls

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian vs. Lutheran South, 4:30 p.m.

Non-district

Dulles vs. Clear Brook, 7:30 p.m.

Elkins vs. South Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Fulshear vs. Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.

George Ranch vs. Westside, 7:15 p.m.

Terry vs. Aldine, 7:30 p.m.

Willowridge vs. Madison, 7 p.m.

Junior varsity

Randle vs. Aldine/Stafford, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

Austin at Ridge Point, 7 p.m.

Bush at Elkins, Hopson Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

Clements at Dulles, 7 p.m.

George Ranch at Travis, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A

Austin vs. Ridge Point, 5:30 p.m.

Bush vs. Elkins, 7 p.m.

Clements vs. Dulles, 7 p.m.

George Ranch vs. Travis, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lamar Consolidated girls at Milby, 5 p.m.

Thursday, January 6

Soccer - boys

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian at Frassati Catholic, 7 p.m.

Non-district

Austin at Alief Tournament, TBA

Bush at Pasadena Tournament, TBA

Clements at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Dulles at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Foster at Baytown Ranger Classic, TBA

Fulshear at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

George Ranch at Alief Tournament, TBA

Hightower at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Kempner at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Lamar Consolidated at Alief Tournament, TBA

Ridge Point at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Terry at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Willowridge at CCISD Tournament, TBA

Needville at Stafford Tournament, TBA

Stafford at Stafford Tournament, TBA

Soccer - girls

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian at Frassati Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Clements at Highlander Invitational, TBA

Elkins at Angleton Tournament, TBA

Foster at Waller Tournament, TBA

Fulshear at Waller Tournament, TBA

George Ranch at Waller Tournament, TBA

Kempner at Greater Houston Cup, TBA

Ridge Point at Greater Houston Cup, TBA

Travis at College Station Classic, TBA

Needville at Waller Tournament, TBA

Swimming

Austin at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.

George Ranch vs. Katy Jordan, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

George Ranch at Mayde Creek Quad-meet, 5 p.m.

Terry at Clear Springs, 5 p.m.

Friday, January 7

Basketball - boys

District 24-5A

Foster at Angleton, 7 p.m.

Fulshear vs. Terry, 7 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

Kempner at Willowridge, 7 p.m.

District 25-4A

Needville vs. La Marque, 6:30 p.m.

Stafford vs. St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

District 24-3A

Brazos vs. Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.

East Bernard at Hempstead, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS District 5-5A

Fort Bend Christian vs. Lutheran South, 7 p.m.

Basketball - girls

District 24-5A

Foster vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.

Kempner vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Terry vs. Fulshear, 7 p.m.

District 25-4A

Needville at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.

District 24-3A

Brazos vs. Hitchcock, 6:15 p.m.

TAPPS District 5-5A

Fort Bend Christian vs. Lutheran South, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

East Bernard vs. Anderson-Shiro, 6:15 p.m.

Junior varsity

Randle at Wharton, 7 p.m.

Soccer - boys

Non-district

Austin at Alief Tournament, TBA

Bush at Pasadena Tournament, TBA

Clements at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Dulles at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Elkins at Stratford, 7:30 p.m.

Foster at Baytown Ranger Classic, TBA

Fulshear at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

George Ranch at Alief Tournament, TBA

Hightower at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Kempner at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Lamar Consolidated at Alief Tournament, TBA

Ridge Point at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Terry at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Travis at Katy Westpark, 7:15 p.m.

Willowridge at CCISD Tournament, TBA

Needville at Stafford Tournament, TBA

Stafford at Stafford Tournament, TBA

Soccer - girls

Non-district

Clements at Highlander Invitational, TBA

Elkins at Angleton Tournament, TBA

Foster at Waller Tournament, TBA

Fulshear at Waller Tournament, TBA

George Ranch at Waller Tournament, TBA

Kempner at Greater Houston Cup, TBA

Ridge Point at Greater Houston Cup, TBA

Travis at College Station Classic, TBA

Terry at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Willowridge vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.

Needville at Waller Tournament, TBA

Swimming and diving

Austin at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.

Dulles at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.

Travis at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 8

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

George Ranch vs. Austin, 10 a.m.

Bush vs. Travis, 1 p.m.

Clements vs. Elkins, 1 p.m.

Dulles at Ridge Point, 1 p.m.

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A

Clements at Elkins, 1 p.m.

Dulles vs. Ridge Point, 1 p.m.

George Ranch at Austin, 11:30 a.m.

Travis vs. Bush, 1 p.m.

Non-district

Fort Bend Christian vs. Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Powerlifting

Brazos at Bay City, 8 a.m.

Soccer - boys

Non-district

Austin at Alief Tournament, TBA

Bush at Pasadena Tournament, TBA

Clements at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Dulles at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Foster at Baytown Ranger Classic, TBA

Fulshear at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

George Ranch at Alief Tournament, TBA

Hightower at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Kempner at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA

Lamar Consolidated at Alief Tournament, TBA

Terry at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Ridge Point at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA

Needville at Stafford Tournament, TBA

Stafford at Stafford Tournament, TBA

Willowridge at CCISD Tournament, TBA

Soccer - girls

Non-district

Clements at Highlander Invitational, TBA

Elkins at Angleton Tournament, TBA

Foster at Waller Tournament, TBA

Fulshear at Waller Tournament, TBA

George Ranch at Waller Tournament, TBA

Kempner at Greater Houston Cup, TBA

Travis at College Station Classic, TBA

Needville at Waller Tournament, TBA

Swimming and diving

Dulles at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.

Travis at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Foster at George Ranch, 9 a.m.

George Ranch vs. Quad-Meet, 5 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated at Houston Lamar, Delmar Stadium, 4 p.m.

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

