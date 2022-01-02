Week of January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3
Soccer - boys
Non-district
Austin Alumni Game, 3:30 p.m.
Clements at Seven Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Elkins vs. Deer Park, 7:30 p.m.
Foster at Shadow Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Fulshear at Kingwood Park, 7:15 p.m.
George Ranch vs. Hastings, 7:30 p.m.
Travis at Katy Paetow, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer - girls
Non-district
Austin vs. Katy Taylor, 7:15 p.m.
Clements vs. Tomball, 7:15 p.m.
Foster at Topmkins, 7 p.m.
Kempner at Mayde Creek, 7 p.m.
Travis vs. Bellaire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, January 4
Basketball - boys
District 24-5A
Foster vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m.
Hightower at Kempner, 1 p.m.
Marshall vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.
Terry vs. Lamar Consolidated, 7 p.m.
District 25-4A
Stafford at Bay City, 6:30 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos at Danbury, 7:30 p.m.
East Bernard vs. Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS District 5-5A
Fort Bend Christian at Cristo Rey, 6:30 p.m.
Non-district
Needville at El Campo, 7 p.m.
Junior varsity
Randle vs. Fulshear, 5:45 p.m.
Basketball - girls
District 24-5A
Foster at Willowridge, 7 p.m.
Hightower vs. Kempner, 6 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Terry, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Angleton, 7 pm.
District 25-4A
Stafford vs. Bay City, 6:15 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos at Danbury, 6:15 p.m.
East Bernard vs. Van Vleck, 6:15 p.m.
TAPPS District 5-5A
Fort Bend Christian at Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Needville at Royal, 6:30 p.m.
Junior varsity
Randle vs. Fulshear, 5 p.m.
Soccer - boys
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. Lutheran South, 7 p.m.
Non-district
Bush at Spring Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Dulles, 7 p.m.
Junior varsity
Randle vs. International Leadership of Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer - girls
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. Lutheran South, 4:30 p.m.
Non-district
Dulles vs. Clear Brook, 7:30 p.m.
Elkins vs. South Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Fulshear vs. Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.
George Ranch vs. Westside, 7:15 p.m.
Terry vs. Aldine, 7:30 p.m.
Willowridge vs. Madison, 7 p.m.
Junior varsity
Randle vs. Aldine/Stafford, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 5
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Austin at Ridge Point, 7 p.m.
Bush at Elkins, Hopson Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.
Clements at Dulles, 7 p.m.
George Ranch at Travis, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin vs. Ridge Point, 5:30 p.m.
Bush vs. Elkins, 7 p.m.
Clements vs. Dulles, 7 p.m.
George Ranch vs. Travis, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lamar Consolidated girls at Milby, 5 p.m.
Thursday, January 6
Soccer - boys
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian at Frassati Catholic, 7 p.m.
Non-district
Austin at Alief Tournament, TBA
Bush at Pasadena Tournament, TBA
Clements at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Dulles at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Foster at Baytown Ranger Classic, TBA
Fulshear at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
George Ranch at Alief Tournament, TBA
Hightower at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Kempner at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Lamar Consolidated at Alief Tournament, TBA
Ridge Point at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Terry at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Willowridge at CCISD Tournament, TBA
Needville at Stafford Tournament, TBA
Stafford at Stafford Tournament, TBA
Soccer - girls
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian at Frassati Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Clements at Highlander Invitational, TBA
Elkins at Angleton Tournament, TBA
Foster at Waller Tournament, TBA
Fulshear at Waller Tournament, TBA
George Ranch at Waller Tournament, TBA
Kempner at Greater Houston Cup, TBA
Ridge Point at Greater Houston Cup, TBA
Travis at College Station Classic, TBA
Needville at Waller Tournament, TBA
Swimming
Austin at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.
George Ranch vs. Katy Jordan, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
George Ranch at Mayde Creek Quad-meet, 5 p.m.
Terry at Clear Springs, 5 p.m.
Friday, January 7
Basketball - boys
District 24-5A
Foster at Angleton, 7 p.m.
Fulshear vs. Terry, 7 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.
Kempner at Willowridge, 7 p.m.
District 25-4A
Needville vs. La Marque, 6:30 p.m.
Stafford vs. St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos vs. Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
East Bernard at Hempstead, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS District 5-5A
Fort Bend Christian vs. Lutheran South, 7 p.m.
Basketball - girls
District 24-5A
Foster vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.
Kempner vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Terry vs. Fulshear, 7 p.m.
District 25-4A
Needville at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos vs. Hitchcock, 6:15 p.m.
TAPPS District 5-5A
Fort Bend Christian vs. Lutheran South, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
East Bernard vs. Anderson-Shiro, 6:15 p.m.
Junior varsity
Randle at Wharton, 7 p.m.
Soccer - boys
Non-district
Austin at Alief Tournament, TBA
Bush at Pasadena Tournament, TBA
Clements at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Dulles at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Elkins at Stratford, 7:30 p.m.
Foster at Baytown Ranger Classic, TBA
Fulshear at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
George Ranch at Alief Tournament, TBA
Hightower at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Kempner at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Lamar Consolidated at Alief Tournament, TBA
Ridge Point at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Terry at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Travis at Katy Westpark, 7:15 p.m.
Willowridge at CCISD Tournament, TBA
Needville at Stafford Tournament, TBA
Stafford at Stafford Tournament, TBA
Soccer - girls
Non-district
Clements at Highlander Invitational, TBA
Elkins at Angleton Tournament, TBA
Foster at Waller Tournament, TBA
Fulshear at Waller Tournament, TBA
George Ranch at Waller Tournament, TBA
Kempner at Greater Houston Cup, TBA
Ridge Point at Greater Houston Cup, TBA
Travis at College Station Classic, TBA
Terry at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Willowridge vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.
Needville at Waller Tournament, TBA
Swimming and diving
Austin at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.
Dulles at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.
Travis at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.
Saturday, January 8
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
George Ranch vs. Austin, 10 a.m.
Bush vs. Travis, 1 p.m.
Clements vs. Elkins, 1 p.m.
Dulles at Ridge Point, 1 p.m.
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Clements at Elkins, 1 p.m.
Dulles vs. Ridge Point, 1 p.m.
George Ranch at Austin, 11:30 a.m.
Travis vs. Bush, 1 p.m.
Non-district
Fort Bend Christian vs. Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Powerlifting
Brazos at Bay City, 8 a.m.
Soccer - boys
Non-district
Austin at Alief Tournament, TBA
Bush at Pasadena Tournament, TBA
Clements at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Dulles at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Foster at Baytown Ranger Classic, TBA
Fulshear at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
George Ranch at Alief Tournament, TBA
Hightower at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Kempner at Pearland/Pasadena Cup, TBA
Lamar Consolidated at Alief Tournament, TBA
Terry at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Ridge Point at Katy Mojo Tournament, TBA
Needville at Stafford Tournament, TBA
Stafford at Stafford Tournament, TBA
Willowridge at CCISD Tournament, TBA
Soccer - girls
Non-district
Clements at Highlander Invitational, TBA
Elkins at Angleton Tournament, TBA
Foster at Waller Tournament, TBA
Fulshear at Waller Tournament, TBA
George Ranch at Waller Tournament, TBA
Kempner at Greater Houston Cup, TBA
Travis at College Station Classic, TBA
Needville at Waller Tournament, TBA
Swimming and diving
Dulles at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.
Travis at Polar Plunge Invite, CFISD Natatorium, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Foster at George Ranch, 9 a.m.
George Ranch vs. Quad-Meet, 5 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Houston Lamar, Delmar Stadium, 4 p.m.
