Fort Bend High School Sports Schedules

Week of December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27

Basketball - boys

Non-district

Clements at Buda Hays Tournament, TBA

Hightower at King Cotton Classic, TBA

Ridge Point at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA

Willowridge at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA

Needville at Rockport-Fulton Tournament, TBA

Stafford at Fort Worth ISD Classic, TBA

East Bernard at East Chambers Tournament, TBA

Basketball - girls

Non-district

Dulles at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Fulshear at Pasaadena Memorial Tournament, TBA

Kempner at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Ridge Point at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Travis vs. Alief Taylor, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28

Basketball - boys

Non-district

Clements at Buda Hays Tournament, TBA

Foster at VYPE Holiday Tournament, Aldine HS, TBA

Elkins at VYPE Holiday Tournament, Aldine HS, TBA

George Ranch at Conroe Tournament, TBA

Hightower at King Cotton Classic, TBA

Ridge Point at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA

Willowridge at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA

Needville at Rockport-Fulton Tournament, TBA

Stafford at Fort Worth ISD Classic, TBA

Brazos at Mumford Cotton Classic, TBA

East Bernard at East Chambers Tournament, TBA

Fort Bend Christian at Second Baptist Tournament, TBA

Junior varsity

Randle vs. Jordan, 11:30 a.m.

Basketball - girls

Non-district

Clements at Elsik, 11:30 a.m.

Dulles at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Foster at Waller, 1 p.m.

Fulshear at Pasadena Memorial Tournament, TBA

George Ranch at South Houston, 1 p.m.

Hightower at King Cotton Classic, TBA

Kempner at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Ridge Point at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Terry at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA

Needville at Weimar Tournament, TBA

Brazos at Tidehaven Tournament, TBA

Soccer - boys

Non-district

Bush at Northside, 2 p.m.

Elkins at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.

Foster vs. Austin, noon

Soccer - girls

Non-district

Elkins vs. Cinco Ranch, noon

Junior varsity

Randle at Cy-Springs, noon

Wednesday, December 29

Basketball - boys

Non-district

Clements at Buda Hays Tournament, TBA

Foster at VYPE Holiday Tournament, Aldine HS, TBA

Dulles at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Elkins at VYPE Holiday Tournament, Aldine HS, TBA

George Ranch at Conroe Tournament, TBA

Lamar Consolidated vs. Jordan, 1 p.m.

Ridge Point at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA

Willowridge at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA

Stafford at Fort Worth ISD Classic, TBA

Brazos at Mumford Cotton Classic, TBA

East Bernard at East Chambers Tournament, TBA

Fort Bend Christian at Second Baptist Tournament, TBA

Basketball - girls

Non-district

Dulles at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Kempner at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Ridge Point at Aggieland Invitational, TBA

Terry at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA

Travis at Cy-Lakes, 1 p.m.

Needville at Weimar Tournament, TBA

Brazos at Tidehaven Tournament, TBA

Soccer - girls

Non-district

Foster vs. Victoria West, 2 p.m.

Ridge Point at Caney Creek/College Park, 9 a.m.

Thursday, December 30

Basketball - boys

Non-district

Brazos at Mumford Cotton Classic, TBA

Fort Bend Christian at Second Baptist Tournament, TBA

Basketball - girls

Non-district

Austin vs. Alief Hastings, 10:30 a.m.

George Ranch vs. Dawson, 1 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated vs. Alief Taylor, 1 p.m.

Marshall vs. Westside, 11:30 a.m.

Needville at Weimar Tournament, TBA

Brazos at Tidehaven Tournament, TBA

Soccer - boys

Non-district

Travis. Hastings, 9 a.m.

Soccer - girls

Non-district

George Ranch at Katy, TBA

Friday, December 31

Basketball - boys

Non-district

Bush vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.

Dulles vs. Jersey Village, 7 p.m.

Travis vs. Seven Lakes, 1 p.m.

Brazos at Flatonia, 12:30 p.m.

Junior varsity

Randle vs. Cinco Ranch, 11:30 a.m.

Basketball - girls

Non-district

Bush vs. Katy, 10:30 a.m.

Clements at Pasadena Memorial, 11:30 a.m.

Soccer - boys

Non-district

Bush at Sharpstown, 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 1

Wrestling

Lamar Consolidated at Katy Taylor, 4 p.m.

