Fort Bend High School Sports Schedules - Week of December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27
Basketball - boys
Non-district
Clements at Buda Hays Tournament, TBA
Hightower at King Cotton Classic, TBA
Ridge Point at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA
Willowridge at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA
Needville at Rockport-Fulton Tournament, TBA
Stafford at Fort Worth ISD Classic, TBA
East Bernard at East Chambers Tournament, TBA
Basketball - girls
Non-district
Dulles at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Fulshear at Pasaadena Memorial Tournament, TBA
Kempner at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Ridge Point at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Travis vs. Alief Taylor, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, December 28
Basketball - boys
Non-district
Clements at Buda Hays Tournament, TBA
Foster at VYPE Holiday Tournament, Aldine HS, TBA
Elkins at VYPE Holiday Tournament, Aldine HS, TBA
George Ranch at Conroe Tournament, TBA
Hightower at King Cotton Classic, TBA
Ridge Point at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA
Willowridge at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA
Needville at Rockport-Fulton Tournament, TBA
Stafford at Fort Worth ISD Classic, TBA
Brazos at Mumford Cotton Classic, TBA
East Bernard at East Chambers Tournament, TBA
Fort Bend Christian at Second Baptist Tournament, TBA
Junior varsity
Randle vs. Jordan, 11:30 a.m.
Basketball - girls
Non-district
Clements at Elsik, 11:30 a.m.
Dulles at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Foster at Waller, 1 p.m.
Fulshear at Pasadena Memorial Tournament, TBA
George Ranch at South Houston, 1 p.m.
Hightower at King Cotton Classic, TBA
Kempner at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Ridge Point at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Terry at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA
Needville at Weimar Tournament, TBA
Brazos at Tidehaven Tournament, TBA
Soccer - boys
Non-district
Bush at Northside, 2 p.m.
Elkins at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.
Foster vs. Austin, noon
Soccer - girls
Non-district
Elkins vs. Cinco Ranch, noon
Junior varsity
Randle at Cy-Springs, noon
Wednesday, December 29
Basketball - boys
Non-district
Clements at Buda Hays Tournament, TBA
Foster at VYPE Holiday Tournament, Aldine HS, TBA
Dulles at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Elkins at VYPE Holiday Tournament, Aldine HS, TBA
George Ranch at Conroe Tournament, TBA
Lamar Consolidated vs. Jordan, 1 p.m.
Ridge Point at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA
Willowridge at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA
Stafford at Fort Worth ISD Classic, TBA
Brazos at Mumford Cotton Classic, TBA
East Bernard at East Chambers Tournament, TBA
Fort Bend Christian at Second Baptist Tournament, TBA
Basketball - girls
Non-district
Dulles at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Kempner at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Ridge Point at Aggieland Invitational, TBA
Terry at Brazoswood Tournament, TBA
Travis at Cy-Lakes, 1 p.m.
Needville at Weimar Tournament, TBA
Brazos at Tidehaven Tournament, TBA
Soccer - girls
Non-district
Foster vs. Victoria West, 2 p.m.
Ridge Point at Caney Creek/College Park, 9 a.m.
Thursday, December 30
Basketball - boys
Non-district
Brazos at Mumford Cotton Classic, TBA
Fort Bend Christian at Second Baptist Tournament, TBA
Basketball - girls
Non-district
Austin vs. Alief Hastings, 10:30 a.m.
George Ranch vs. Dawson, 1 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Alief Taylor, 1 p.m.
Marshall vs. Westside, 11:30 a.m.
Needville at Weimar Tournament, TBA
Brazos at Tidehaven Tournament, TBA
Soccer - boys
Non-district
Travis. Hastings, 9 a.m.
Soccer - girls
Non-district
George Ranch at Katy, TBA
Friday, December 31
Basketball - boys
Non-district
Bush vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.
Dulles vs. Jersey Village, 7 p.m.
Travis vs. Seven Lakes, 1 p.m.
Brazos at Flatonia, 12:30 p.m.
Junior varsity
Randle vs. Cinco Ranch, 11:30 a.m.
Basketball - girls
Non-district
Bush vs. Katy, 10:30 a.m.
Clements at Pasadena Memorial, 11:30 a.m.
Soccer - boys
Non-district
Bush at Sharpstown, 2 p.m.
Saturday, January 1
Wrestling
Lamar Consolidated at Katy Taylor, 4 p.m.
