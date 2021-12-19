Week of December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20
Basketball - Boys
District 24-5A
Foster at Hightower, 1 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Fulshear, 1 p.m.
Terry at Angleton, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Willowridge, 1 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos vs. East Bernard, 3:30 p.m.
Basketball - Girls
District 24-5A
Foster vs. Hightower, 1 p.m.
Fulshear vs. Lamar Consolidated, 1 p.m.
Terry vs. Angleton, 1 p.m.
Marshall vs. Willowridge, 1 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos vs. East Bernard, 2:15 p.m.
Non-district
Kempner at Clear Falls, 2 p.m.
Soccer - boys
Junior varsity
Randle vs. Alief Hastings, 9 a.m.
Soccer - girls
Scrimmage
Clements Alumni Game, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 21
Basketball - Boys
Non-district
Elkins vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Needville at Bellville, 1:30 p.m.
Stafford at Episcopal, 1 p.m.
Soccer - boys
Scrimmage
Bush at Baytown Lee, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
George Ranch at Cy-Woods Tri-meet, 5 p.m.
