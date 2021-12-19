You are the owner of this article.
Fort Bend High School Sports Schedules

Week of December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20

Basketball - Boys

District 24-5A

Foster at Hightower, 1 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated vs. Fulshear, 1 p.m.

Terry at Angleton, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Willowridge, 1 p.m.

District 24-3A

Brazos vs. East Bernard, 3:30 p.m.

Basketball - Girls

District 24-5A

Foster vs. Hightower, 1 p.m.

Fulshear vs. Lamar Consolidated, 1 p.m.

Terry vs. Angleton, 1 p.m.

Marshall vs. Willowridge, 1 p.m.

District 24-3A

Brazos vs. East Bernard, 2:15 p.m.

Non-district

Kempner at Clear Falls, 2 p.m.

Soccer - boys

Junior varsity

Randle vs. Alief Hastings, 9 a.m.

Soccer - girls

Scrimmage

Clements Alumni Game, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21

Basketball - Boys

Non-district

Elkins vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

Needville at Bellville, 1:30 p.m.

Stafford at Episcopal, 1 p.m.

Soccer - boys

Scrimmage

Bush at Baytown Lee, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

George Ranch at Cy-Woods Tri-meet, 5 p.m.

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

