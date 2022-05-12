WCJC's historic season ends

A historic run from the Wharton Junior College Pioneers ended after falling in the NJCAA Region XIV South Regional Championship Game to San Jacinto College in a 2-0 sweep this Sunday.
A hot and humid day at Andy Pettite Field in Houston saw the end of the Pioneers’ best season in their program’s history.
After dispatching Bossier Parish and Tyler in San Jacinto on Friday and Saturday, it was onto to play the storied program.
Game one had the Gators all over the Pioneers early on with nine runs earned in the first two innings as a part of the 16-6 win.
Wharton’s bats attempted to match the high-powered Gator bats but five errors and 19 hits were too much to overcome.
The Pioneers finished with nine hits but struck out 11 times.
First baseman Brayden Evans was perfect in his three at-bats and brought two home. Criztian Delgado also had two RBIs.
Game two later that evening did not fare much better for the Pioneers as WCJC only hit four in the 15-2 loss.
First baseman AJ Kostic had the lone Pioneers’ RBI off a solo homer to center field.
The Pioneers finished with a 37-21 standing, the most wins in program history.
The record beat the 2004 team’s 36-17 mark as a part of the Pioneers’ last conference title.
