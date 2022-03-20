Watson traded to Browns

The Deshaun Watson era in Houston is officially over after the disgruntled quarterback waived his no-trade clause to go to the Cleveland Browns, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Watson also signs a fully guaranteed 5 years, $230 million contract as trade compensation remains finalized as of Friday afternoon.
Reports had previously indicated that the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints were the finalists before Watson changed his mind to go to Cleveland.
The Carolina Panthers were also engaged in trade talks.
Reports show the Browns would be giving up three first round picks, a third round pick and a fifth-round pick to the Texans.
Watson requested to be traded out of Houston at the end of the 2020-21 season and did not play for the team as a result.
Watson still has 22 civil lawsuits pending against him alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions and the league investigation remains ongoing.
A Texas grand jury did not indict the quarterback on criminal charges on March 11.
The Browns’ 2021 starter Baker Mayfield remains on the roster but will be traded, according to reports.
Houston originally drafted Watson out of Clemson University with the 12th pick overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson led the Texans to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 seasons.
