Watson doesn’t let amputation overcome his goals

Clay Watson

Clay Watson was born with amniotic band syndrome but despite being without his left foreman, Watson became captain of the George Ranch tennis team.

 Contributed photo

RICHMOND — Clay Watson never had a left forearm but his heart and desire help ensure the success of the junior captain of the George Ranch tennis team.

Watson was diagnosed with amniotic band syndrome before birth — a congenital amputation.

He taught himself to be self-sufficient in his daily activities, including writing, eating and even tying his shoes.

Sports seemed to be a long shot for the youngster, but the individuality of tennis attracted Watson to give it a chance.

“I like relying on myself to win or lose,” Watson said.

Watson began playing tennis in seventh grade and despite his late start, Watson has taken to the game quickly.

He studied many tennis greats and followed his influences like Roger Federer for their unique style.

