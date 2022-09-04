Watson doesn’t let amputation overcome his goals

RICHMOND — Clay Watson never had a left forearm but his heart and desire help ensure the success of the junior captain of the George Ranch tennis team.
Watson was diagnosed with amniotic band syndrome before birth — a congenital amputation.
He taught himself to be self-sufficient in his daily activities, including writing, eating and even tying his shoes.
Sports seemed to be a long shot for the youngster, but the individuality of tennis attracted Watson to give it a chance.
“I like relying on myself to win or lose,” Watson said.
Watson began playing tennis in seventh grade and despite his late start, Watson has taken to the game quickly.
He studied many tennis greats and followed his influences like Roger Federer for their unique style.
“Federer uses a long backhand which I incorporate a lot,” Watson said. “I always worried that I wouldn’t be as good as some of the others with a one-handed backhand. He helped me see that it could be accomplished.”
Watson even found creative ways to serve his opponents.
“I nestle the handle of the racket and put the ball right below the elbow and that’s how I can throw the ball up,” Watson said.
But more than any tennis legend, Watson thanked his parents, Matt and Teri Watson.
“My parents were always there and supportive all of the time,” Watson said. “We are such a close-knit family. My mom, dad and two sisters, Emma and Helen, have always been there to support me and they have been there for everything from when I was little to right now.”
George Ranch Head Tennis Coach Alyssa Noonan fell in love with Watson’s drive to improve and credited him as one of the most reliable players on the team.
Noonan selected Watson as one of the captains for her 2022 team.
“Clay is an incredibly talented tennis player and is also a phenomenal person,” Noonan said. “He pushes those around him to be the best version of themselves.”
Watson’s accomplishments include sitting at No. 3 on the varsity lineup, being awarded the 2020-21 George Ranch Tennis Teammate award, the team’s Tennis Sportsmanship award and joining last year’s academic all-district team.
Watson has felt at home since joining the program as a freshman and some of his fondest memories have come from his interactions with his teammates on and off the court.
“Most of us are just always together whether it’s having food or hanging out,” Watson said.
Watson hopes this season the Longhorns make a deep playoff run for the fall.
In his off time, Watson enjoys traveling with his family and eating all of the great food that comes along with it.
He looks to attend the University of Texas in Austin or Texas A&M University and major in aerospace engineering.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.