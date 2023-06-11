Watkins returns to Terry as hitting coach

ROSENBERG — Ricky Watkins, an alumnus of Terry and former player on Ranger Field, has returned to his alma mater as the new infield and hitting coach for the Rangers.
Watkins, who played shortstop on the same field back in 2003, makes his long-awaited return to Ranger Field. Although he spent only his senior year here, Watkins made a name for himself as an all-district shortstop and was recognized as the Fort Bend Herald All-Area MVP.
During his time, Watkins led the 4A league in stolen bases, successfully stealing 43 out of 45 attempts.
“It’s exciting to come back to the place you played and were a big part of,” Watkins said. “It’s cool to go back and help kids who were in the same shoes as me 20 or so years ago.”
Watkins would play collegiately at The University of Texas-Permian Basin before transitioning to coaching.
Terry Head Coach Justin Gougler enthusiastically announced Watkins’ addition to the coaching staff, stating that it is a “tremendous” enhancement for the program.
Gougler emphasized Watkins’ strong reputation both in the game of baseball and within the community.
