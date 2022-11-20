 Skip to main content
Warren is MVP

Many Lamar Consolidated ISD volleyball players were rewarded for their hard efforts in the all-district announcements for the 2022 season.

FULSHEAR

The District 20-5A champion Fulshear Chargers were rewarded for another dominant season by earning the district’s MVP, Coach of the Year and Setter of the Year awards.

Sophomore Bailey Warren earned the highest milestone as the district’s MVP.

Teammate Alexys James won the Setter of the Year honors for her sophomore season.

Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman received Coach of the Year honors for guiding the team to another district championship and trip to the regional tournament.

Zimmerman’s team matched the hard work on their court with their hard work in the classroom as everyone on the roster qualified for the all-academic team.

