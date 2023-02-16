Walker laying up

FULSHEAR — The homestanding Chargers came into Tuesday night’s game against District 20-5A leader Marshall with a chance to win their first district title in program history but fell behind early in the 65-37 loss to the Buffalos.
Fulshear was 12-1 in district but undefeated Marshall continued to be the thorn in the Chargers’ side in the rematch.
Marshall previously beat Fulshear on Jan. 20, 73-51.
Fulshear kept the game close through most of the first quarter as Marshall had trouble shooting despite many open looks.
The Buffs only led 6-5 late in the first quarter before Marshall went on a 10-0 run to put the Chargers in a deep hole.
The Buffs’ constant defensive pressure forced mistakes and harassed the Chargers into foul trouble.
Marshall dominated the second quarter, going into halftime with a 37-14 lead.
The second half was closer with Marshall’s 28-23 advantage.
Zach Nicholson led the Chargers with nine points, followed by Dylan Garner’s eight, Toby Princewill’s eight, Jeremiah Moynihan’s five, Dereck Walker’s three and Kalen Scott’s two.
Tuesday’s loss marked the first defeat of Emmanuel Grady’s tenure as head coach since taking over on an interim basis on Jan. 23.
It was also the Chargers’ first home loss since Dec. 13 and Fulshear’s lowest points total since Dec. 28.
The tough loss did not take away from what was Fulshear’s best season since joining the UIL in 2017.
“We said at the beginning of the season that we wanted to leave a legacy,” Grady said. “This may not have gone our way but we still have games ahead of us. We aren’t satisfied with this but we are excited and ready for the playoffs.”
Marshall continued its dominant season, winning its 14th in a row.
Fulshear concludes the regular season at 12-2, 20-14 and will play in its first postseason since the 2019-20 year.
“We’re gonna have to survive the dance,” Grady said. “We must understand it is just basketball and nothing changes in the playoffs. It’s the same game so let’s relax and play our game.”
Fulshear will play the third-placer in District 19-5A in the bi-district round next week.
Sharpstown was the third-seed ahead of Wednesday’s game against Northside.
A Sharpstown win means the Chargers play the Apollos, while a loss would force a tiebreaker for the third spot between Sharpstown and Milby.
