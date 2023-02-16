 Skip to main content
Walker laying up

Walker laying up

Fulshear’s Dereck Walker shoots a layup against Marshall during Tuesday’s game. The Buffs beat the Chargers 65-37 to win the district title.

 Herald Photo By Dave Sanders

FULSHEAR — The homestanding Chargers came into Tuesday night’s game against District 20-5A leader Marshall with a chance to win their first district title in program history but fell behind early in the 65-37 loss to the Buffalos.

Fulshear was 12-1 in district but undefeated Marshall continued to be the thorn in the Chargers’ side in the rematch.

Marshall previously beat Fulshear on Jan. 20, 73-51.

Fulshear kept the game close through most of the first quarter as Marshall had trouble shooting despite many open looks.

The Buffs only led 6-5 late in the first quarter before Marshall went on a 10-0 run to put the Chargers in a deep hole.

The Buffs’ constant defensive pressure forced mistakes and harassed the Chargers into foul trouble.

Marshall dominated the second quarter, going into halftime with a 37-14 lead.

