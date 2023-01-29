Volunteers needed for Lamar Little League

Lamar Little League is looking for six student volunteers to help run tryouts on Feb. 4.
Interested volunteers can choose between two shifts on the field — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each field will require three volunteers.
Volunteers will be asked to check in players, pitch to kids, hit ground balls for fielding, and catch balls at first and second base.
“These jobs are perfect for middle and high schoolers looking to get volunteer hours for National Juniors Honors Society or National Honors Society for their schools,” a Lamar Little League statement read.
If interested, send Lamar Little League a Facebook message along with preferred times and roles.
