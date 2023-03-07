 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vela racing

Vela racing

Terry’s Adrien Vela rounds third base towards home plate during Thursday’s game against Bush in the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

Many local baseball teams had strong showings at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament this past weekend.

FOSTER

RICHMOND - The Falcons went 4-1 during the tournament, including wins over Shadow Creek, Ridge Point, Tomball Memorial and Cypress Ridge.

A six-run fifth inning was the difference in Foster’s opening win against Shadow Creek on Thursday.

Micah Dean and Chase Batten had two RBIs each, while Jackson Low, Walker Owens, and Coleman Biggs scored once.

Foster’s Cooper Schwank and Brady Watassek then pitched a 10-strikeout shutout of Ridge Point later Thursday night.

Hayden Holchak and Jackson Low had one RBI each.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.