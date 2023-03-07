Vela racing

Many local baseball teams had strong showings at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament this past weekend.
RICHMOND - The Falcons went 4-1 during the tournament, including wins over Shadow Creek, Ridge Point, Tomball Memorial and Cypress Ridge.
A six-run fifth inning was the difference in Foster’s opening win against Shadow Creek on Thursday.
Micah Dean and Chase Batten had two RBIs each, while Jackson Low, Walker Owens, and Coleman Biggs scored once.
Foster’s Cooper Schwank and Brady Watassek then pitched a 10-strikeout shutout of Ridge Point later Thursday night.
Hayden Holchak and Jackson Low had one RBI each.
Foster then dominated Tomball Memorial on Friday 11-2.
Kai Kirchheiner, Chase Batten and Jacob Szafran scored twice and Alfonso Lopez, Clay Godby, Ridge Aventurado, Jackson Low and Biggs scored once.
The Falcons suffered their first loss of the tournament on Saturday morning, losing to Katy Taylor 4-3.
Foster led 2-0 and 3-2 at different stretches of the game but a two-run fifth by the Mustangs stole the win.
Biggs, Schwank and Gavin Low scored the runs.
Foster closed with a 6-1 win against Cypress Ridge later Saturday.
Tyler Kalmus led with two RBIs.
The Falcons are now 8-4 and will play in the Strake Jesuit Tournament beginning on Thursday.
ROSENBERG - The Mustangs went winless in their five tournament games.
Lamar Consolidated began its hosted tournament with a 7-3 loss to Clements on Thursday afternoon.
Lamar’s Randall Sosnowski had two RBIs and Jonathan Anders had one.
The Mustangs followed later that night with a 7-2 loss to Kinkaid.
Alejandro Ruales and Sosnowski scored the Lamar runs.
Gavin Lee was the lone Mustang RBI on Friday in Lamar’s 7-1 loss.
The Mustangs stood little chance to begin Saturday with a 17-3 defeat to St. John’s.
Tylan Hill, Lucas Grimes and Callen Hall scored the Lamar runs.
The Mustangs’ final game looked to be heading towards another defeat but a five-run sixth forced an 8-8 tie with Sweeny.
After falling behind 8-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Mustangs scored seven unanswered to steal a tie.
Joshua Cornejo led with three RBIs.
The Mustangs are now 1-8-1 and will visit Bay City on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
ROSENBERG - The Rangers’ early season struggles continued with 30 errors as Terry went 1-4 in tournament play.
Errors plagued the Rangers on Thursday afternoon in their 7-2 loss to Bush.
Although Terry allowed three earned runs, the Rangers suffered with six errors.
Michale Cuevas scored the lone Terry RBI.
Terry had another rough showing with an 18-1 loss to El Campo. Edgar Acosta had the one run for the Rangers.
Terry’s Clayton Ohl had two RBIs in Friday’s 13-3 loss to HCYA.
The Rangers snapped their five-game losing streak with Saturday morning’s 10-4 win over Bay City.
Eric Garza led with four RBIs, followed by Jaysen Camacho’s two, Matthew Eben and Juan Rodriguez’s one.
Terry closed tournament play with a 10-6 loss to Waller.
The Rangers fall to 5-6 and play at Ganado on Thursday at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND - George Ranch lost its opening game on Thursday afternoon against Waller 8-5.
The Longhorns rebounded later that night with a 9-4 win against Cypress Ridge.
Katy Taylor then defeated the Longhorns 8-6 on Friday.
George Ranch closed the tournament with an 11-1 win on Saturday afternoon against Paetow.
The Longhorns are now 5-5-1 and will travel to Clements for the District 20-6A opener.
First pitch is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
FULSHEAR - The Chargers had a 4-1 showing in the LCISD Tournament with victories over Strake Jesuit, Paetow, Tomball Memorial and Ridge Point.
Fulshear began Thursday with a 6-0 shutout win over the Crusaders.
The Chargers followed with a 12-2 win against Paetow.
On Friday, the Chargers suffered their only loss in the tournament with an 8-2 defeat to Bellville.
Fulshear finished the tournament by defeating Tomball Memorial 5-4 and Ridge Point 3-1 on Saturday.
The Chargers improve to 6-3-1 and will travel to Montgomery on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
HUFFMAN - The Jays posted a 3-1 record at the Huffman Tournament this weekend.
Needville’s Nathan Elster and Kyson Vacek had six strikeouts and allowed one hit in the Blue Jays’ 7-2 win against Dayton on Thursday.
Elster also led with three RBIs.
Lee Guest had an eight-strikeout performance in the 12-1 win against Nimitz later Thursday night.
Camden Babcock and Brance Farrell led with three RBIs each.
Needville then split Friday’s games with a 7-4 win over Hargrave and a 4-3 loss to Angleton.
The Jays overcame a 3-0 deficit to Hargrave behind Ryan Rodriguez’s team-leading two RBIs.
Vacek scored all three runs in the Angleton loss.
Needville improves to 8-2 and will host Randle on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.