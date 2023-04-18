Vacek on the plate

NEEDVILLE — The Blue Jays had five errors and let eight runs across in Saturday’s struggling loss to Houston Christian.
Ahead of closing its season, Needville played a non-district clash at home on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, the Needville play did not match the clear skies.
The home team opened on a 2-0 lead but allowed eight straight to the Mustangs.
The Mustangs looked to get on the board earlier by loading the bases with zero outs in the opening inning.
However, Needville pitcher Joziah Lerma retired the side with two strikeouts to avoid the early deficit.
The Jays took advantage of their pitcher’s hard work by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Nathan Elster broke the scoreboard with a two-run RBI single to score Camden Babcock and Kyson Vacek.
The lead was short-lived, with the Mustangs earning four-straight walks to open the second.
Houston Christian scored four runs and Lerma exited the game in just one full inning of work.
Seth Perkins earned the RBI via walk, Brandon Schnell hit an RBI single and Kaden Worley added two RBIs in the second.
The Jays’ offense could not muster much, connecting on six hits.
Babcock was a bright spot in the lineup, going a perfect four-for-four at the plate.
A sacrifice fly from Jack Henning upped the lead to 5-2 following the fourth.
Mistakes cost the Blue Jays a chance to come back with three more Mustang runs crossing home in the seventh.
An errant throw to second base and two wild pitches that passed the catchers increased the Mustang lead to 8-2.
The Blue Jays would not go down without swinging.
The Blue Jays brought the tying run to the plate following RBIs from Elster and Ryan Rodriguez but were ultimately defeated 8-4. Needville lost its second in its past three and is now 9-1, 19-4. The nondistrict loss does not wilt the Jays’ top standing in District 24-4A. Needville will be on the road this week, beginning with a Tuesday night showdown at Bellville at 7.
RICHMOND — Tre Aikens, Grant Reynolds and Brandon Mays each drove in two runs, Blake Beheler added two hits and George Ranch scored eight unanswered runs to pull away for a 14-6 win over Bush Saturday.
Conner Hinton struck out three and walked two while allowing an unearned run on five hits across four innings, while Caleb O’Neal allowed five earned runs on two hits and four walks in one frame.
George Ranch (14-14-2, 8-5) takes on Hightower tonight at 7 in Missouri City, while Bush (5-22, 1-11) hosts Elkins tonight at 7.
SUGAR LAND — Q Hickson drew three walks and scored twice, L Miranda, J Shimmin and Rhett Koudelka each drove in a run but Travis’ four-run seventh fell one run shy Saturday as the Tigers fell 6-5 at Clements.
M Gholson allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits and three walks against four strikeouts for the Tigers.
Travis hosts Austin tonight at 7, while Clements heads to Missouri City tonight to face Ridge Point at 7.
