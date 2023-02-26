Underwood competes at USA Volleyball tryout

Fulshear alumna Ava Underwood will be trying out for the USA Volleyball team this weekend.
Underwood competed at the 2023 Women’s National Team Open Program in Colorado Springs, Colo., from Friday through Sunday.
The open program is used for consideration to be selected for the Women’s National Team and the Women’s Collegiate National Team.
Her former coach in Fulshear, Sydney Gotcher, could not have been more proud to see Underwood’s accomplishments since moving to College Station.
The Texas A&M freshman is coming off a great rookie year, with the Aggies posting 268 digs as libero in 2022.
“Ava is the type of kid you know is going to make it big,” Gotcher said. “From the first time you meet her, you can see her passion, determination, and drive. I am honored to have coached her and to have her be an example for a younger generation of Fulshear volleyball players. I am beyond proud of who she is as a volleyball player and as a young woman.”
