Turner gets win No. 1

The George Ranch Longhorns earned their first win of the season in dramatic fashion, knocking off the Clements Rangers Thursday night in the District 20-6A opener.
Kicker David Michel was the night’s hero at Legacy Stadium with his 17-yard field goal to give his Longhorns the 24-21 win.
Stagnant coming into Week 3, the Longhorn offense exploded for a 429-yard night against the struggling Rangers.
Quarterback Deion Drinkard continually looks more comfortable as the George Ranch signal caller used both his arm and legs to make big plays in Thursday’s win.
The junior outgunned Clements quarterback Gunner Chenier in aerial yardage 124-116.
Hayden Drinkard led a re-energized George Ranch rushing attack that earned 305 yards.
The Rangers took the lead in the first quarter when Chenier completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Josue Aguirre on a 4th-and-8 conversion.
George Ranch responded with a 24-yard rush from Hayden Drinkard followed by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Deion Drinkard to Jackson Muckelroy.
Jaden Shelton set up another scoring drive for the Longhorns with a 46-yard rush in the second quarter for the team’s first lead.
Clements’ JR Mirelles would help regain the lead before halftime for the Rangers thanks to a 37-yard catch and run and an 8-yard score.
In the second half, George Ranch had to overcome an interception and fumble recovery as Chenier tied the game at 21 with a five-yard rush.
To end the game, Deion Drinkard led the game-winning drive from the 15-yard line.
A 26-yard pass to Muckelroy set up Michel to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Longhorns are now 1-2, 1-0, while Clements drops to 0-3, 0-1.
George Ranch will meet Austin at Traylor Stadium while Clements searches for its first win against Elkins at Mercer Stadium.
Both games are set for Thursday kickoffs at 7 p.m.
