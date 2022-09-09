 Skip to main content
Turner gets win No. 1

The George Ranch Longhorns earned their first win of the season in dramatic fashion, knocking off the Clements Rangers Thursday night in the District 20-6A opener.

Kicker David Michel was the night’s hero at Legacy Stadium with his 17-yard field goal to give his Longhorns the 24-21 win.

Stagnant coming into Week 3, the Longhorn offense exploded for a 429-yard night against the struggling Rangers.

Quarterback Deion Drinkard continually looks more comfortable as the George Ranch signal caller used both his arm and legs to make big plays in Thursday’s win.

The junior outgunned Clements quarterback Gunner Chenier in aerial yardage 124-116.

Hayden Drinkard led a re-energized George Ranch rushing attack that earned 305 yards.

The Rangers took the lead in the first quarter when Chenier completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Josue Aguirre on a 4th-and-8 conversion.

