Trujillo adds All-Greater Houston Female Athlete of the Year

Foster water polo star Lola Trujillo added to her accomplishments by winning the Houston Chronicle’s All-Greater Houston Female Athlete of the Year.
The senior was an instrumental part in Foster securing the first UIL state championship in water polo on Oct. 29.
Trujillo scored nine goals in two games at the state tournament at Josh Davis Natatorium where she also received MVP honors.
Her play also led Foster to a perfect 29-0 record with dominant victories against Jersey Village, 26-3, Cypress Woods 22-2, Round Rock Westwood 26-3 and Cypress Creek 11-6 to clinch the Region III-6A championship.
Foster went on to defeat Southlake Carroll in the semifinals 10-7 and Brazoswood in the finals 12-6.
