Triple-A to use robo umpires; Astros coming to Constellation Field

Triple-A baseball, including the Space Cowboys, will experiment with robotic umpires to call balls and strikes beginning this season.
The Automatic Balls and Strikes or ABS system will debut for all 30 Triple-A affiliates.
The system will count strikes and balls at the plate, but teams can challenge the decision up to three times per game.
The challenge system would be similar to that used in professional tennis.
Challenges will be retained if the team is correct in overturning the call.
The technology, albeit new to Triple-A, is not new to baseball.
The independent Atlantic League first used the system in its 2019 all-star game and the Arizona Fall League that season.
In 2021, ABS was used in some Class A parks. Last season, the system was used in select Class AAA games.
The automated ball-strike system has no timetable on if or when it will be implemented in the major leagues.
However, positive feedback could elevate the robot umpires to the big leagues, per ESPN’s Buster Olney.
MLB has been very active on multiple rule changes for the upcoming season to speed up the pace of games.
Those changes include a pitch clock, limiting the number of times a pitcher can throw to a base to attempt to pick off baserunners, increasing base sizes, minimizing the strike zone and eliminating the defensive shift.
ASTROS PLAYING AT CONSTELLATION FIELD
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros will be coming to Constellation Field as part of a two-game exhibition series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys before the 2023 season kicks off.
The Astros will play their Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land on March 27 at 7:10 p.m.
A rematch is set for the following day, March 28, at Minute Maid Park.
First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. as well.
Access to the exhibition game tickets are only available by purchasing a Space Cowboys ticket plan.
Plans start at $300 for 25 games.
The franchise also offers half-season plans starting at $420 per seat.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.