 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Triple-A to use robo umpires; Astros coming to Constellation Field

Triple-A baseball, including the Space Cowboys, will experiment with robotic umpires to call balls and strikes beginning this season.

The Automatic Balls and Strikes or ABS system will debut for all 30 Triple-A affiliates.

The system will count strikes and balls at the plate, but teams can challenge the decision up to three times per game.

The challenge system would be similar to that used in professional tennis.

Challenges will be retained if the team is correct in overturning the call.

The technology, albeit new to Triple-A, is not new to baseball.

The independent Atlantic League first used the system in its 2019 all-star game and the Arizona Fall League that season.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.