Travis' Faltine drafted by Reds in the 7th round

Travis High School alumnus Trey Faltine hear his name called for the second time in the MLB Draft.
The No. 213 pick in the draft by the Cincinnati Reds, Faltine, finished his third year at the University of Texas batting .266 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs and fielding percentage of .967.
It was his versatility at shortstop made Faltine an intriguing prospect, said MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis.
“(Faltine) is one of the better defensive shortstops in the class,” Callis said of Faltine during the draft broadcast. “One of the better two-way guys coming out of the 2019 draft, coming out of high school. He’s a pure shortstop now. He’s twitchy with plenty of range to both sides. Strong arm. Definite shortstop. The bat is a question with 104 strikeouts. He has pop, but needs to make more contact.”
The 21-year-old earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt freshman.
Faltine also earned a trip to the College World Series this past season with the Longhorns going 47-22.
Faltine was also drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 39th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school but chose to play collegiate in Austin.
Faltine was a four-year starter at Travis under head coach Rodney Hernandez where he played all nine positions.
There, he earned first team All-District and his team’s Pitcher of the Year as a senior.
He also was the team’s MVP as a junior and was the 2017 Area Code Pitcher of the Year.
Faltine also played for USA Baseball where he competed in the States Play Series in 2018 and was a member of the USA Baseball 18U National Team.
That team went on to win the 2018 COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championship.
