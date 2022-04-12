Travis' Egbo selected 10th overall by Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever crowned Queen Egbo as a top-10 draft pick Monday night in the 2022 WNBA Draft.
Egbo, a Travis High School graduate and Baylor University senior, was drafted No. 10 overall by the Fever.
Egbo, 21, becomes the third Fort Bend ISD product selected in the WNBA Draft. She joins Kelsey Bone (2013) and Kirra Jordan (2000), who both played at Dulles. Bone remains the highest draft pick, going fifth overall out of Texas A&M University to the New York Liberty in 2013.
Egbo was a dominant force from the moment she put on the Travis red and gray. Queen was a 2018 McDonald’s All-American, 2018 Jordan Brand Classic All-American and a 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball third-team selection.
Egbo was selected to the all-district and Fort Bend Herald all-area teams for four years at Travis, earning all-district and all-area MVP honors in her final two seasons in Richmond. She finished her senior season averaging 17.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 3.9 steals per game.
The Lady Tigers were bi-district finalists all four years with Egbo.
The 6-foot-3 center averaged 11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in her fourth season with the Baylor Bears.
Egbo was a part of the Lady Bears’ 2019 National Championship team and a member of the 2021 elite eight teams.
Ego is Baylor’s 11th first-round selection in program history, and she joined by Lady Bears teammate NaLyssa Smith who was selected second overall by the Fever. The duo becomes the first pair picked in the top-10 in program history.
ESPN analyst Charlie Creme during the 2022 WNBA Draft coverage, said the “Fever, who are in full rebuild mode, get the most athletic and dynamic big in the draft in Smith. With no significant interior scoring threat on the roster, Smith instantly becomes one of the top options for new coach Marianne Stanley.”
Creme said Egbo, who averaged 11.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, “could help replace the rim protection and rebounding lost with the departure of Teaira McCown and provide protection for Smith as she did in college.”
Egbo was the second Houston area player selected on Monday behind Mya Hollingshed, chosen out of the University of Colorado by the Minnesota Lynx. Hollingshed played high school basketball at Bellaire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.