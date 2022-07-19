Travis edges Fulshear, walks off with the Lake Olympia title

Travis and Fulshear were the conference champions in the 2022 Fort Bend Baseball League Lake Olympia Division Finals. The two freshman division teams each had double-digit victories this summer, and the prime match lived up to the hype Saturday at Travis High School in Richmond.
Travis walked off with a 5-4 win to finish 14-0 in the FBBL Lake Olympia Division.
A key play swung the momentum for the Tigers with Fulshear leading 4-3 after four innings. A hit down the left field line by Nathan Perez was called fair for a double; the entire Fulshear team and fans believed the call should have gone as foul.
The double scored Nolan Setliff and Perez scored the game-winning run on a single up the middle by Matt Salgar.
Travis’ Rhett Koudelka prevented early scoring for Fulshear after singles by Andres Moreno and Mitch Thompson with a strike out to end the frame.
The Tigers scored first with an RBI single by Reece Yarrish, and Salgar scored on a wild pitch.
Fulshear got four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Hayden Larue reached on an error, and Mark Macklin singled to right field ahead of a two-run double by Mitch Thompson.
Brody Washbrook dropped down a bunt to add another run, and Evan Ferns forced home a run with a hit-by-pitch.
Travis got a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning with an error by the Fulshear shortstop to keep the rally rolling.
Dulles/Kempner team beats Dulles in Sweetwater finals
The Fort Bend Open Team won the Sweetwater League Championship with a victory over Dulles 11-5. The open team was composed of 18U players from Dulles and Kempner.
The Open team scored early by loading the bases with three walks. Ross Ben plated a run with an RBI single, and two players scored on wild pitches.
Dulles got runs back in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run double by Cole Hodges.
The Vikings got two more runs with hits by Gio Navarotte and Cam Matamoros.
The Open team got a run back in the fifth inning after a lead-off single by Matt Cisneros and a sacrifice fly by Mickey Poly to tie the game at 4.
The Dulles team collected two doubles by Clarke Hewett and Lucas Leal to take the lead back in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Dulles/Kempner team collected six runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Dominguez John reached on a walk and scored on a passed ball. Corbin Evers and Mickey Poly collected RBI singles. Dominguez John drove in two runs with another hit.
Thomas Moss struck out the side to end the game for the Open team.
Fort Bend Christian shuts out Bellaire 8-0
The Fort Bend Christian Academy scored early and often to earn an 8-0 win for the 2022 Fort Bend Baseball League Oyster Creek League Championship.
The Eagles were the best junior varsity/16U team after earning the shutout victory over the Cardinals.
FBCA scored a run in the first inning and three more in the third inning.
The fourth run came in the fourth inning with an RBI single by third baseman Pat Wadlington.
The Eagles added three more runs in the fifth inning. The scoring rally started with a double by Harrison Vaughn, who scored on a ground-out by Charlie Vaughn.
Landon McKenna hit a triple to left field to score another run, and Brendan Lusk reached on an error to make it 8-0.
Ron Reis closed out the win with a shutout frame on the mound.
