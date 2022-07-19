 Skip to main content
High School Baseball

Travis edges Fulshear, walks off with the Lake Olympia title

Travis and Fulshear were the conference champions in the 2022 Fort Bend Baseball League Lake Olympia Division Finals. The two freshman division teams each had double-digit victories this summer, and the prime match lived up to the hype Saturday at Travis High School in Richmond.

Travis walked off with a 5-4 win to finish 14-0 in the FBBL Lake Olympia Division.

A key play swung the momentum for the Tigers with Fulshear leading 4-3 after four innings. A hit down the left field line by Nathan Perez was called fair for a double; the entire Fulshear team and fans believed the call should have gone as foul.

The double scored Nolan Setliff and Perez scored the game-winning run on a single up the middle by Matt Salgar.

Travis’ Rhett Koudelka prevented early scoring for Fulshear after singles by Andres Moreno and Mitch Thompson with a strike out to end the frame.

The Tigers scored first with an RBI single by Reece Yarrish, and Salgar scored on a wild pitch.

Fulshear got four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Hayden Larue reached on an error, and Mark Macklin singled to right field ahead of a two-run double by Mitch Thompson.

