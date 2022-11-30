Travis defeats George Ranch in district opener

The visiting Travis Tigers varsity basketball team dominated George Ranch in the fourth period of the district-opener on Tuesday to defeat the Longhorns 41-24.
The loss drops the ’Horns' season record to five wins and five losses.
The District 20-6A victory extended Travis’ season record to 6-2.
The teams were evenly matched in the first period of play with the Tigers taking a 12-5 lead.
Travis junior guard Justin Mack contributed two three-point buckets. Senior forward Bradley Chikere also scored from beyond the three-point line and added a free throw to the Tigers’ score. Teammate Nekabari Mii, a junior standing 6-feet, 4-inches tall, made one basket.
Senior guard Evan Howard led the scoring for the Longhorns with one two-point shot and a free throw and sophomore forward Julius Carter contributed one basket.
George Ranch and Travis scored about evenly in the second period of play with GRHS putting six points on the board and Travis scoring seven to lead 19-11 at the half.
Chikere led the scoring for the Tigers in the second period, putting five points on the board. Senior point guard Nelson Chukwukelu made one basket.
Junior Gavin Conley made four of the ’Horns’ six points in the second period. Junior center Chidiebube Chiakwelu made two free throws.
Travis turned up the heat in the third period of play, putting 10 points on the board to George Ranch’s six to lead 29-17 going into the fourth period.
Junior guard Yemi Adadekere, sophomore guard Kameron Newsome, Mack and Chikere each made one basket while teammate Mii contributed two free throws.
Howard sank two baskets for the Longhorns and senior point guard Orren Limbrick made one.
The Tigers put an additional 12 points on the board in the final period of play while the ’Horns managed seven.
Mack made a three-point shot — his third in the game —while Chikere contributed two baskets and Newsome and junior guard Dillon Scott each added one basket. Junior Rayan Isa contributed one free throw.
Senior guard Kurtis McNeil scored a three-point shot for GRHS in the final period, Conley made two free throws and sophomore Gabriel Mahonwu made one basket.
George Ranch will battle Fulshear on Thursday. Tip off is at noon at Longhorns’ gymnasium. Fulshear comes into the fray with a 5-6 season record. The Chargers lost their district-opener to Alief Elsik 59-57 on Tuesday.
