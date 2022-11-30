 Skip to main content
Travis defeats George Ranch in district opener

  • 0

The visiting Travis Tigers varsity basketball team dominated George Ranch in the fourth period of the district-opener on Tuesday to defeat the Longhorns 41-24.

The loss drops the ’Horns' season record to five wins and five losses.

The District 20-6A victory extended Travis’ season record to 6-2.

The teams were evenly matched in the first period of play with the Tigers taking a 12-5 lead.

Travis junior guard Justin Mack contributed two three-point buckets. Senior forward Bradley Chikere also scored from beyond the three-point line and added a free throw to the Tigers’ score. Teammate Nekabari Mii, a junior standing 6-feet, 4-inches tall, made one basket.

Senior guard Evan Howard led the scoring for the Longhorns with one two-point shot and a free throw and sophomore forward Julius Carter contributed one basket.

George Ranch and Travis scored about evenly in the second period of play with GRHS putting six points on the board and Travis scoring seven to lead 19-11 at the half.

