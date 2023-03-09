 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ToschEdwards

ROSENBERG — Jordan Tosch collected two RBIs as the Foster Lady Falcons earned a hard-fought 4-3 road win on Tuesday over Lamar Consolidated.

Foster never trailed in Tuesday’s game as the Lady Falcons jumped on top early.

With two outs in the first inning, the Lady Falcons were disciplined at the plate to go up 1-0.

Ella McDowell hit a double, followed by Mickayla Tosch and Bailey Lechler earning walks to load the bases.

A pitch hit Jordan Tosch on the next at-bat to give Foster the early lead.

Morgan Gutierrez’s RBI in the third would make it 2-0 Foster but the run was not without controversy.

As Jordan Tosch advanced to second, the ground ball bounced off her foot, potentially eliminating a ground out.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.