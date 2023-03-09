ToschEdwards

ROSENBERG — Jordan Tosch collected two RBIs as the Foster Lady Falcons earned a hard-fought 4-3 road win on Tuesday over Lamar Consolidated.
Foster never trailed in Tuesday’s game as the Lady Falcons jumped on top early.
With two outs in the first inning, the Lady Falcons were disciplined at the plate to go up 1-0.
Ella McDowell hit a double, followed by Mickayla Tosch and Bailey Lechler earning walks to load the bases.
A pitch hit Jordan Tosch on the next at-bat to give Foster the early lead.
Morgan Gutierrez’s RBI in the third would make it 2-0 Foster but the run was not without controversy.
As Jordan Tosch advanced to second, the ground ball bounced off her foot, potentially eliminating a ground out.
Foster Head Coach Keely McGuire emphasized the importance of getting on the board early in the road contest.
“We stole the energy right off the bat and that put us in a better spot,” McGuire said. “The girls feed off the energy and the momentum changes when we are coming across early. The girls played as a great team. Pitching and catching were really on point.”
The Lamar bats were quiet early as Foster pitcher Madison King enjoyed a perfect performance through three innings.
King finished with eight strikeouts in five innings.
However, Aubree Jones would smack a double to center field in the fourth to give the Lady Mustangs life.
Later in the inning, Aubrey Edwards tied the game with a two-run RBI double with two outs.
Foster regained the lead in the sixth with King’s sacrifice hit and Jordan Tosch’s RBI single.
Jones would again keep the Lady Mustangs in the game with a home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 4-3.
However, relief pitcher Sophie Brammer successfully closed the game for Foster.
The Lady Falcons left 13 runners on base, which McGuire felt kept the Lady Mustangs in the game.
“There were three innings where we left bases loaded,” McGuire said. “We have to make sure we can move forward and execute when we have runners in scoring position. I think we did a great job putting runners on and getting them in scoring position but now we have to make sure to get them across.”
McGuire thought the win served as a good preview for what is sure to be a demanding district schedule.
“Lamar is always a great little team for us to play and they bring out our competitive side,” McGuire said. “The game was always interesting and was anything but a boring win. Getting this win is a good accomplishment and prepares us for district.”
The Lady Falcons improve to 2-0, 18-3 while the Lady Mustangs fall to 0-2, 9-5.
Foster snatched its fourth win in a row and will look to extend the streak at Willowridge on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Lamar hosts Marshall on Friday at 5 p.m.
