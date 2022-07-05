Top prospect Whitley heads to Sugar Land

Forrest Whitley made his long-awaited debut for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Monday at Constellation Field after recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The six-foot, seven-inch righty has been sidelined for much of his minor league career but his return was much-anticipated ahead of the team’s six-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Whitley was ranked as high as the No. 5 MLB prospect by Baseball America in 2019 following his appearance in the 2018 All-Star Futures Game.
Since being drafted 17th overall by the Astros out of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Whitley has faced an array of setbacks.
Those include a 50-game suspension for violating the minor league drug program, minor oblique and lat injuries in 2018, right shoulder inflammation and command issues in 2019, the pandemic shutdown and elbow soreness in 2020 and Tommy John surgery last year.
Whitley had two rehab starts for Single-A Fayetteville and one rehab start with Astros Blue of the Florida Complex League.
There, the 24-year-old tossed five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit.
His June 16 rehab assignment was Whitley’s first competitive baseball since Sept. 2, 2019.
Whitley is expected to join the Astros roster later this season if his rehab assignment goes well.
Whitley will join another touted pitcher, Hunter Brown, who has been the most successful on the mound for the Space Cowboys.
The 23-year-old right-hander has gone 5-3 with a 2.42 earned run average, 92 strikeouts and allows a .184 batting average as of Friday.
Brown’s ERA is the lowest in the PCL and he is the strikeouts leader at 92.
Brown has not allowed a run in his past 11 innings of work.
The 91st ranked MLB prospect has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing first season with the Space Cowboys moniker.
The Astros’ Triple-A affiliate is 33-42 and in last place of the Pacific Coast League East as of Friday.
Other top prospects like catcher Korey Lee and utility player Pedro Leon have been inconsistent at the plate.
The two combine for .449 average and have 82 RBIs between them. Leon, however, leads the lineup in strikeouts with 88.
Lee was called up to main roster Friday following an injury to Jason Castro.
Lee will have a chance to stand out as catchers Castro and starter Martin Maldonado have been ineffective at the plate this season, batting a combined .256.
Right-fielder Corey Julks has shown his power-hitting during his tenure, leading the team with 15 homers.
Shortstop David Hensley has had a nice season at the plate batting .298 in his 238 at-bats.
Sugar Land is hoping the addition of outfielder Jose Siri will boost its lackluster lineup.
Sugar Land batters have collectively struggled putting up the second-worst batting average at .245 and the PCL’s worst on-base plus slugging percentage of .761.
Siri’s limited action has been an impact, batting .400 in his first series.
Pitching has been strong for the Space Cowboys as the rotation and bullpen have the second-best ERA in the PCL at 4.79 and second-most strikeouts at 752.
Space Cowboys are off Tuesday but will resume their series with El Paso Wednesday through Sunday.
Weekday games begin at 7:05 p.m. while weekends games start at 6:05 p.m.
Fans can purchase tickets at https://atmilb.com/3R1yiSc or at the Constellation Field ticket office.
