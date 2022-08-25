 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Todd spikes hard

  • 0
Todd spikes hard

Sophomore Claire Todd earns a kill during the first set of Tuesday’s match against Industrial. The Lady Jays won 3-2 after falling behind 2-1.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

NEEDVILLE — Head Coach Amy Schultz feels her young team is building chemistry and beginning to find itself after the Lady Jays rallied from a 2-1 deficit against Industrial to win 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Following up from a strong stint at the Dickinson Tournament, Schultz noted some positives.

“We improved a lot in that tournament and we had some girls that came off the bench who played really well,” Schultz said. “We came back and last time we had a game five opportunity here, we lost, so it’s good to get that win. The crowd was great and the momentum from them really helped us.”

Schultz explained her frustration at the beginning of the match as the Lady Jays watched big leads evaporate throughout.

Needville opened with a 10-3 lead in set one before Industrial finished on a 22-13 run to steal set one.

The Lady Jays responded in set two with their best play by winning 25-12.

The set opened competitively with Needville up 8-7.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.