THSCA honors local athletes' classroom success

The Texas High School Coaches Association released Tuesday the 2022-23 Academic All-State recipients for track and field.
The teams recognize senior student athletes who had an overall grade point average of 92 or above from ninth-grade through 12th.
THSCA considers each students’ GPA, class rank and SAT or ACT scores.
The Longhorns received the most recognition of any local school with 20 honorees on the THSCA list.
Ashley Pierson earned first-team honors for the girls while Jesus E. Ludert was the lone male Longhorn to win first-team honors.
Second team accolades went to Christoher Chijioke, Parker Hodges, Gabriel Perez, Onyekachi Okoye, Ava Curtis, Hannah Namutebi, Emorie Proctor, Kassandra Kee, Laurien Hervey, Madi Gentles, Madison Haldiman and Davin Perez.
Kianna Stamps, Skylar Herrera, Dylan Farmer, Henry Chukwu, Emily Flores, and Samuel Aranda received honorable mentions.
Fulshear athletes continued to excel in and out of the classroom.
Qualified at ELITE status was Tyler Browning.
Ben McGown and Blain Evatt won first-team honors while Isaiah Sandoval, Oluwatsin Ojo and Trenston Lastrapes earned second-team honors.
Honorable mentions were Avran Arrieta and Jacob Sanders.
Lady Jay Tristen Drury earned second-team honors.
Lance Fojik was the only Blue Jay to be recognized as an honorable mention.
Anthony Oliver received an honorable mention for the Tigers.
Second team accolades went to Brahamettes Jullian Faltysek, Sarah Devine and Bailey Leopold.
Honorable mentions were received by Emma Logan.
Lady Cougar Aubani Cormier won second-team honors while Alyssa Casassa and Jemina Romero won honorable mention.
