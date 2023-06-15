The Viking inks professional deal

FULSHEAR — The Viking is set to join Major League Rugby as Fulshear’s own Seth Smith recently made history by officially signing with the Houston SaberCats on June 6.
According to Fulshear Campus Coordinator Nick Codutti, Smith’s achievement marks a significant milestone as the first student-athlete in the school’s history to receive such a unique opportunity.
“Seth is the epitome of what every coach wants to have in an athlete,” Codutti said. “He works his tail off and drives to his goals. He’s already a success and it’s great to see a kid’s hard work pay off. He represents Fulshear and Lamar CISD and I’m so proud of him. He’s like a son to me and I’m glad I had the opportunity to coach him. That’s a kid who did everything he needed to do while here.”
Despite rugby’s primary popularity overseas, Smith was no stranger to the sport, having grown up watching Australian and New Zealand rugby matches on television with his father.
“When my little brother tried out for the Katy Selects, my dad asked if I wanted to play too, and I’ve been involved in the sport ever since,” Smith shared.
Within the SaberCats’ organization, Smith made an impact by competing against top high school rugby players as part of the Under-18 Team.
Subsequently, he was invited to join Rugby HTX, the SaberCats’ development squad, which provided him with his first taste of professional experience.
Overseeing Smith’s progress, Academy Director Mike Brown expressed admiration for Smith’s work ethic and athleticism, which led the team to invest in his development.
“He was our first pathway player who went through our Under-18 Team to Rugby HTX and then to the main roster,” Brown said. “He will be on the roster for 2024. He’s a great kid and is an extraordinarily physically-talented young man who has a very high IQ. He’s skilled and I think can play really quickly.”
Smith, however, remains humble and understands the challenges that lie ahead.
He acknowledges that others have been in the sport longer than him and is prepared to make the necessary effort to earn respect and make a mark on the SaberCats’ field.
“I don’t expect to start or even secure a roster spot right away,” Smith acknowledged. “There are players who have been doing this for much longer, but I’m ready to work hard. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. The excitement is indescribable, and I can’t wait to don that jersey for the first time.”
As a hooker, Smith occupies the front row of the scrum, positioned between the two props.
Hookers traditionally wear the No. 2 jersey and are responsible for “hooking” the ball with their foot and striking it backward, enabling their teammates to gain possession.
They also play critical roles in lineouts, tackles, and supporting teammates in rucks and mauls.
The opportunity presented to Smith was too enticing to pass up, and he decided to commit wholeheartedly to rugby.
“I never really expected this to ever happen, but it happened and now I’m just ready to roll,” Smith said. “I’m ready to do whatever it takes to get this done. We talked at Fulshear about wanting to make history and for the last two years, we have been doing that here.”
On June 6, Smith joyfully shared the news with his father, and dreams became a reality.
“When I saw the contract, so many emotions went through me,” Smith said. “It was the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my life.”
Before his professional signing, Smith had already participated in noteworthy moments.
He was a dual-sport athlete at Fulshear, playing fullback for the Charger football team and earning two-time qualifications for the UIL State Tournament in wrestling.
In the 2022 tournament, Smith secured third place in the 220-pound division, and in 2023, he finished fourth in the 215-pound category.
Smith’s achievements on the gridiron led to him being named First Team All-District 20-5A in 2022 and 2023 and receiving the district’s Utility of the Year award in 2023.
Smith will showcase his talents at SaberCats Stadium at 12131 Kirby Drive, with a seating capacity of 4,000.
His contract with the Houston SaberCats spans six months.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.