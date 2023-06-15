 Skip to main content
The Viking inks professional deal

Smith

Seth Smith evades a tackler as a member of Rugby HTX, the Houston SaberCats’ development program. Smith signed a professional contract with the team on June 6.

 Contributed photo

FULSHEAR — The Viking is set to join Major League Rugby as Fulshear’s own Seth Smith recently made history by officially signing with the Houston SaberCats on June 6.

According to Fulshear Campus Coordinator Nick Codutti, Smith’s achievement marks a significant milestone as the first student-athlete in the school’s history to receive such a unique opportunity.

“Seth is the epitome of what every coach wants to have in an athlete,” Codutti said. “He works his tail off and drives to his goals. He’s already a success and it’s great to see a kid’s hard work pay off. He represents Fulshear and Lamar CISD and I’m so proud of him. He’s like a son to me and I’m glad I had the opportunity to coach him. That’s a kid who did everything he needed to do while here.”

Despite rugby’s primary popularity overseas, Smith was no stranger to the sport, having grown up watching Australian and New Zealand rugby matches on television with his father.

“When my little brother tried out for the Katy Selects, my dad asked if I wanted to play too, and I’ve been involved in the sport ever since,” Smith shared.

Within the SaberCats’ organization, Smith made an impact by competing against top high school rugby players as part of the Under-18 Team.

Subsequently, he was invited to join Rugby HTX, the SaberCats’ development squad, which provided him with his first taste of professional experience.

