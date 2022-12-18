 Skip to main content
The Texans need change now

As the 2022 season draws to a merciful end, the Houston Texans should only have one mindset heading into the offseason: Ignore the optics and start fresh.

Today is Sunday, usually a joyous day for me as I wake up a little early, cook some homemade breakfast, roast a pot of coffee and prepare for a Texans kickoff.

Whether they were good, bad or mediocre, there was at least something to be excited about.

But the past two years, in particular this season, it’s been a toxic, abusive relationship where I wonder if there are better uses of my time than watching this sad state of affairs.

The Texans are a combined 5-24-1 since the franchise began unraveling.

There will probably be little hope and energy inside the half-empty NRG Stadium today and the only reason it would be full is that fans want to see Patrick Mahomes play live.

Owner Cal McNair has been instrumental in the rotting of this franchise.

