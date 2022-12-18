The Texans need change now

As the 2022 season draws to a merciful end, the Houston Texans should only have one mindset heading into the offseason: Ignore the optics and start fresh.
Today is Sunday, usually a joyous day for me as I wake up a little early, cook some homemade breakfast, roast a pot of coffee and prepare for a Texans kickoff.
Whether they were good, bad or mediocre, there was at least something to be excited about.
But the past two years, in particular this season, it’s been a toxic, abusive relationship where I wonder if there are better uses of my time than watching this sad state of affairs.
The Texans are a combined 5-24-1 since the franchise began unraveling.
There will probably be little hope and energy inside the half-empty NRG Stadium today and the only reason it would be full is that fans want to see Patrick Mahomes play live.
Owner Cal McNair has been instrumental in the rotting of this franchise.
Blunders include elevating Bill O’Brien to general manager, almost hiring Josh McCown as the head coach despite having no coaching experience, Jack Easterby going from a character coach to vice president of football operations, the Deshaun Watson saga and more.
However, it wasn’t always this way.
The early years with David Carr were far from good, but it was NFL football returning to a starving fanbase after the Oilers unceremoniously moved to Nashville.
The Matt Schuab and Gary Kubiak years were filled with ups and downs but gave the franchise its first playoff years.
The emergence of fan favorites like Brian Cushing, DeMeco Ryans, Arian Foster, Jonathan Joseph and of course, JJ Watt were catalysts to a fun childhood where I wanted every day to be Sunday.
Even the O’Brien years had many years of success with four division titles.
But now it’s just been so sad and pathetic that the USFL’s Houston Gamblers and the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks may give the fanbase more to cheer about in the spring.
Lovie Smith and his coaching staff have looked incompetent most of the year, as the team can muster just one win through the middle of December.
That single win was an ugly 13-6 victory at Jacksonville.
The lost season has had blown leads, poor play and, worst of all, Watson beat us in his return as a Cleveland Brown without scoring an offensive touchdown.
It’s been a disaster and the only hope is that it can’t get any worse.
So, how to get the nose back up on this plane with no fuel? You start with an energetic, young and qualified head coach.
There is no point in bringing back the 64-year-old Smith for a second year, who may be a nice guy with a great beard but whose best years are way behind him.
For those saying the Texans don’t have talent so how can you blame coaching? Easy because they have still regressed from what they were.
Davis Mills showed flashes in his limited action last season; enough to show the officials they didn’t need to reach for a rookie quarterback in a weak draft class or sign a veteran to bridge the gap.
This year, Mills looks like a shell of what he was.
Hard to put much trust in a coaching staff that will have the No. 1 pick to develop a quarterback based on those results.
The talent on this year’s team is ideally better than what it was as well.
The Texans did not draft in the first and second rounds in 2021 and still managed to win four games.
This year, Houston had the benefit of drafting four in the top 44 draft picks.
David Culley came before Smith and wasn’t much better in his lone season, but both have something in common.
The Texans were the only team who interviewed them for head coaching chances.
So you can start by interviewing top candidates that other teams actually want.
The aforementioned Ryans has done an outstanding job as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
Ryans was beloved in his time as the team’s middle linebacker from 2006-11 and would instantly get fans excited that one of our own had a chance to lead the franchise out of the gutter.
A potential red flag could be that Ryans had previously sued the Texans and the league for $10 million in damages after blaming the grass field of NRG Stadium for tearing his Achilles and ending his NFL career.
McNair should let bygones be bygones and try to pry Ryans away from the bay.
The 49ers ironically fired two head coaches in back-to-back seasons but eventually found the right guy.
Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly were deemed expendable in their one-and-done efforts to make way for Kyle Shanahan — one of the top candidates in the 2017 hiring cycle.
The Niners have since been to a Super Bowl and two NFC Championship games and may even make a run with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy.
My other top candidate would have to be Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen based on his work turning Jalen Hurts into an MVP frontrunner in short order.
Steichen could put together similar results for the hypothetical No. 1 quarterback in the draft, likely Alabama’s Bryce Young.
The face of the franchise void would be no more with the No. 1 draft pick quarterback at the helm to generate interest.
The young quarterback will also benefit from the cache of draft picks and cap space the Texans possess.
With $48 million available for free agents and 11 draft picks in 2023, the Texans can inject the roster with better talent and begin a proper rebuild to reclaim the AFC South eventually.
As it stands, the Colts are a mess, the Titans aren’t world-beaters and the Jaguars somehow can’t beat us.
The team also got lucky with a fourth-round running back Dameon Pierce who looks to be a steal in his rookie season.
The rushing attack was a non factor last season and yet the offense is much, much worse.
A new coach, a new roster and a new vision can pave a new road of success and make Sundays just a little more tolerable.
If done correctly, the Texans could be what the Cincinnati Bengals became.
The Bengals won two games in 2019. They drafted Joe Burrow and two years later, they were in the Super Bowl.
Not saying that’s guaranteed to happen but every great run needs to start somewhere and the current regime offers little optimism.
So here is to the new year and the hopeful return to fun football Sundays but for now, it’s only a few more weeks until we can officially begin scrubbing our minds of what is the worst season in Houston Texans’ history.
