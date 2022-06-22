Texas East Section 4 schedule set

The Texas East section 4 tournament schedule has been set. Needville will be hosting the majors softball tournament, while Rosenberg will host the 11U and majors baseball tournaments.
A handful of sectional champions have already been announced. La Vernia from District 31 is the 11U sectional softball champion, and Luling from District 31 is the senior sectional softball champion.
The 10U softball sectional tournament will be played in Lockhart. The District 36 champion will play District 31 at 7:30 p.m., while districts 27 and 29 will play at 5 p.m. The winners and losers will play each other again on July 5.
The losers’ bracket will continue on July 6, and the sectional finals will be played on July 7 and July 8 if necessary.
The Majors softball sectional tournament will feature five teams at Needville Little League. District 36 and 18 will play each other on July 2 at 7:30 p.m. District 29 and 31 will play at 5 p.m. The winner will play District 27 on July 5.
The losers’ bracket play will begin on July 5, and the winner’s bracket will continue on July 6. The finals will be played on July 8 and July 9, if necessary.
The Juniors softball sectional tournament will be played at Falls City. District 18 will play District 31 on July 5, while District 27 and 29 will play on the other half of the bracket.
The finals will be played on July 8.
The 10U baseball sectional tournament will be played in Lockhart. District 36 will open play against District 29 on July 2 at 8 p.m. The District 18 champion will play District 27 at 5 p.m. on July 2; the winner will play District 31 on July 5.
The sectional finals will begin on July 8 and 9, if necessary.
The 11U sectional tournament will be played at Rosenberg National Little League, with the District 36 champion playing against District 18 on July 2, while districts 31 and 27 will. Bracket play will continue on July 5, and the sectional finals begin on July 7. The majors sectional tournament will feature five teams at the Rosenberg National Little League.
District 36 will play District 31 on July 2 at 8 p.m., while District 18 will play the winner of District 27 and District 29 on July 5.
The sectional finals will be played on July 8 and 9, if necessary.
The 50-70 baseball sectional tournament will feature two teams. District 36 champion Needville and the District 31 champion La Vernia. The three-game series will begin Saturday with a double-header in La Vernia, and if necessary, a third game will be played on Sunday.
The juniors sectional baseball tournament will be played at Rockport. District 36 and 18 will play on July 2 at 7:30 p.m. Districts 29 and 31 will play at 5 p.m. on July 2, and the winner will play District 27 on July 5. The sectional finals will be played on July 8 and 9, if necessary.
The senior sectional baseball tournament will have three teams. Districts 18 and 27 open the tournament on June 25 in Sweeny. The winner will play District 36 on June 26. The finals will take place on June 28 and June 29, if necessary.
