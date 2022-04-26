Texans trade 6th and 7th rounders for 5th

The Houston Texans are making moves before this week’s NFL Draft by agreeing to trade a sixth- and seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for a fifth-rounder, per ESPN’s Adam Scheffler.
The Texans now have the 170th pick in the fifth round while the Patriots take control of the 183rd in the sixth and 245th pick in the seventh.
The Texans did not have a fifth-round pick but had three six-rounders coming into Monday’s trade.
Houston traded its original fifth-round selection during last year’s offseason to Chicago to get wide receiver Anthony Miller.
Houston earned the 245th pick after trading defensive tackle Eli Ankou to Dallas in 2020.
The Texans do not have a seventh-round pick following the trade.
Texans now have 10 picks in this year’s draft beginning with the third overall selection.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network and concludes on Saturday.
