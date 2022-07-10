Texans to kick off training camp this month

Houston Texans Training Camp will begin on Friday, July 29, as the Texans take the field in preparation for the 2022 season.
Eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans: Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; Tuesday, Aug, 2; Wednesday, Aug. 3; Friday, Aug. 5; Saturday, Aug. 6; Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 10.
All practices will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and the full training camp schedule can be found below.
“Every year, we look for ways to evolve the fan experience at Training Camp and this year is no different,” said Texans President Greg Grissom. “This is already one of the most exciting times of the year for our entire organization and even more so this season as we release new limited-edition gear and kick off the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year contest. Our fans are extremely important to us, and we’re thrilled to continue to give them exclusive access to our team as they prepare for the 2022 Season.”
All fans will have the opportunity to register for a chance to win free tickets to practices beginning Friday, July 8.
General admission is not guaranteed and ticket distribution will be based on each day’s availability.
Season Ticket Members will receive an email with further details on their registration and additional benefits.
Fans can also purchase the team’s new limited-edition Battle Red T-shirts throughout Training Camp with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.
The 2022 NFL Fan of the Year contest also launches on Back Together Saturday on July 30.
It celebrates extraordinary fans who represent what it means to be a fan and who have been a positive influence on or rallying force for their family, friends and community.
Additionally, their fandom, contributions to their team, connection to the game and overall story is an inspiration to others.
The Texans’ nominee for 2022 NFL Fan of the Year will be announced in October. The nominee will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVII, a game program and two custom jerseys, among other prizes.
The 2022 NFL Fan of the Year will be announced during Super Bowl weekend.
All training camp practices are subject to short-notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations’ decisions. Updates are promptly available on the club’s digital media platforms and via email from the Texans communications staff.
