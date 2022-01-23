Texans need to find the right man for the job

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio will likely have to get the team’s next head coach right if he does not want to further incur the ire of the Texans’ fanbase.
Former head coach David Culley was not given a second year after going 4-13 in his only season.
Despite the hard-to-watch Sunday outings, the Texans did come away from the 2021 season with a few bright spots. The obvious one was the promising rise in play from new quarterback Davis Mills.
A team devoid of any long-term talent and a dysfunctional reputation may scare some of the top job contenders away from the opportunity. However, it’s still one of the 32 most coveted jobs in football and someone will think he is the white knight in shiny armor.
Candidates already interviewed as of Friday afternoon include former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, retired wide-receiver Hines Ward, Chargers’ offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and retired quarterback Josh McCown.
The job isn’t the best available amongst the eight openings in the NFL but someone is going to have to fill the role and Caserio will likely have to nail the right pick to warrant keeping his job status. The candidates:
Brian Flores
Management got off to a great start in my opinion when former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores was among the firsts to be brought in.
Candidate No. 1 makes sense for the obvious reason that he was a Bill Belichick assistant. From 2004 through 2018, Brian Flores worked his way from scouting assistant to defensive play-caller for the New England Patriots.
The 40-year-old was given his first chance as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. However, the relationship was not meant to be.
Shockingly, Flores was relieved of his duties after going 24-25 in three years with the Miami Dolphins.
It was said that Flores lost out in a power struggle with General Manager Chris Grier, with whom he often butted heads.
Flores dealt with a team that was in similar shape as the Texans are now when he joined in 2019.
The Dolphins gutted their team to the bare-bones of talent which Flores still managed to get a competitive 5-11 season.
However, slow starts and strong finishes plagued the Flores run in years two and three. Despite having back-to-back winning seasons, the Dolphins just missed out on the playoffs both years.
One area of concern is Flores never retained an offensive coordinator past one season which could explain some of the annoyance from the front office.
Flores may not have gelled with the right front office suits but the locker room seemingly loved him. Many Dolphins took to social media to express sadness and disapproval of Flores’ firing.
More importantly, it is said that Caserio and Executive Vice President Jack Easterby are very high on him.
A young, defensive mind that the players can rally and fight for seems like the right guy to put at the helm.
Brian Daboll
The mastermind behind the development of Josh Allen should absolutely be in the mix.
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has long been a contender for many head coaching openings in years past but 2022 seems like his best chance.
Allen was once a big strong-armed kid known as a development project and is now amongst the premier elite of NFL quarterbacks.
The 46-year-old Daboll’s offenses rank among the top in the NFL and the Bills are looking at another long run in the postseason.
Daboll also has the Patriots connections that seem vital to even be considered for a Texans’ gig.
Add in an Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award for his work in 2020 and Daboll seems like the perfect candidate to right the wrongs of the past and potentially develop Davis Mills into a franchise quarterback.
Daboll does have a reputation of being hard-nosed which is probably a death knell for anyone wanting to be rid of any jerk head coaches a la Bill O’Brien.
However, Daboll already has interviews lined up and with his pick of the litter, Texans may be on the short end of the stick.
DeMeco Ryans
My personal favorite and maybe the most intriguing candidate is the 49ers’ defensive coordinator and Texans legend DeMeco Ryans.
A 2006 second-round draft pick from Alabama, Ryans made an immediate impact as an effective leader for the young franchise.
Ryans would go on to become a popular fixture in Houston until being traded in 2012.
After retiring, Ryans began coaching in 2017 as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive quality control coach. In short order, Ryans has made it to defensive coordinator.
San Francisco’s defense already is the 3rd-best in the league and is a major reason why the 49ers made the playoffs.
The Texans already have a good offensive coordinator in the waiting in Pep Hamilton who could handle most of the offensive game plan while Ryans can focus on defense and overall culture.
Want to excite a ticked-off fanbase and bring in a potential young and hungry up-and-coming candidate? Then Ryans should be on the shortlist.
Eric Bieniemy
I know it’s like a broken record at this point but sooner than later Eric Bieniemy will be a head coach in the National Football League.
The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was interviewed last year for the head gig but remains a top contender.
It’s hard to tell how much of the offense can be credited to him considering the offensive genius of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes but that shouldn’t dismiss him entirely.
Mahomes and Reid have both been on record publicly endorsing Bieniemy to get a head coaching job.
The Chiefs are consistently among the best offenses in the NFL and are primed for another Super Bowl run.
He has paid his dues far beyond most candidates and will get his shot someday but the Texans should absolutely at least entertain the idea.
Doug Pederson did not call plays while he was up in Kansas City before joining the Philadelphia Eagles and he gave the City of Brotherly Love their first and only championship.
Doug Pederson
A Super Bowl in his resume and a winning record in four years with the Eagles make Pederson a valuable candidate to turn around a franchise into a contender in short order.
Pederson took over the Eagles after Chip Kelly had done a pretty good job of destroying the team within — sound familiar?
Kelly just got done trading away star running back LeSean McCoy for a linebacker, letting star receiver Jeremy Maclin walk in free agency, signing Tim Tebow and trading for Sam Bradford.
The Eagles were not in a good place and it took all of two seasons and a little Nick Foles magic to earn Philadelphia its first title.
The way things unraveled at the end could scare the Texans away. Carson Wentz — who was playing at an MVP level — suddenly couldn’t handle pressure and the team around him and Pederson collapsed in his final year.
Pederson still does have a Super Bowl ring and it didn’t take him long.
With three playoff appearances in five seasons including four playoff wins, the Texans would be foolish not to pick up the phone and try to convince a proven winner to change a perennial loser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.