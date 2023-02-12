Texans hire Burke as DC

The Houston Texans have hired former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke on Friday to be the defensive coordinator, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
The 46-year-old enters his 20th year as an NFL assistant and becomes a defensive coordinator for the second time in his career.
Burke once headed the defense for the Miami Dolphins from 2017 to 2018.
His run was unspectacular as the Dolphins ranked 27th in scoring defense and 31st in rushing defense during the last year of his tenure.
Burke spent 2022 as the defensive line coach for Texans’ great JJ Watt in his final NFL season with the Cardinals.
Despite a disappointing 4-13 season, the Cardinals’ defense was respectable.
Arizona ranked 14th in rushing yards allowed and pressured quarterbacks at the league’s 12th-highest rate.
It is still to be determined whether new Head Coach DeMeco Ryans or Burke will call the plays on defense.
During his introductory presser last week, the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator stated that he hadn’t decided yet.
The Texans did not have an official defensive coordinator last season as former Head Coach Lovie Smith was the defensive play-caller.
Regardless, either will have a tall task in improving the Texans’ worst rushing defense in franchise history from last season.
Opponents gashed the Texans’ defense for an average of 170.2 yards on the ground.
Burke’s role could lean more as a game management coach if Ryans decides to retain play-calling duties.
Burke served in a similar role for Robert Saleh in his rookie year as the Jets’ head coach in 2021.
Saleh was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco while Ryans worked under him as a defensive quality control and linebackers coach before being promoted once Saleh left for New York.
Burke began his career as a collegiate assistant with Bridgton Academy, Boston College and Harvard.
Burke joined the NFL in 2004, spending five seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
He then spent time with the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and the Dolphins as a linebackers coach before being promoted to Miami’s DC.
Burke also served a defensive assistant and run game coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Jets and the Cardinals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.