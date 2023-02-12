 Skip to main content
Texans hire Burke as DC

The Houston Texans have hired former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke on Friday to be the defensive coordinator, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The 46-year-old enters his 20th year as an NFL assistant and becomes a defensive coordinator for the second time in his career.

Burke once headed the defense for the Miami Dolphins from 2017 to 2018.

His run was unspectacular as the Dolphins ranked 27th in scoring defense and 31st in rushing defense during the last year of his tenure.

Burke spent 2022 as the defensive line coach for Texans’ great JJ Watt in his final NFL season with the Cardinals.

Despite a disappointing 4-13 season, the Cardinals’ defense was respectable.

Arizona ranked 14th in rushing yards allowed and pressured quarterbacks at the league’s 12th-highest rate.

