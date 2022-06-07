Texans' Crennel retires after 50 years

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday after 50 years of coaching, including 39 seasons in the NFL.
Crennel spent the last eight years of his career with the Houston Texans as defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, associate head coach, interim head coach and most recently senior adviser for football performance.
The veteran coach thanked the McNair family and the rest of the organizations he worked for in his storied career.
“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” said Crennel. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”
The 73-year-old is known as one of the top defensive minds of his time and one of the most decorated assistants in NFL history.
Crennel was a part of five championship teams with 13 division titles and 17 playoff appearances in his career.
Crennel also compiled a 32-63 record as head coach for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and the Texans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.