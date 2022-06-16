Texans all-in on Mills

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills feels confident and ready for his chance to lead his team as the franchise’s potential long-term signal-caller.
The second-year man out of Stanford will enter his first full season as the Texans’ starting quarterback after impressing coaches and management during his 11 starts in his rookie season.
The third-rounder spoke to the media on Tuesday excited to show fans his growth into year two.
“I feel like I’m at a good spot,” Mills said. “Obviously there’s still a lot of room to grow, but more confident, more comfortable out there with the offense and my teammates around me. Ready to keep progressing and head into the season.”
Mills began last season backing up Tyrod Taylor but made the most of his opportunities later in the year.
After struggling in his first
“I think one big thing that’s helped me a lot is just comfortability out there,” Mills said. “Just having experience and being able to make fast, smart decisions and protect the football.”
Mills finished his rookie year completing 66.8% of his passes for 2,664 passing yards with 16 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
Head Coach Lovie Smith praised his young quarterback’s progression and work ethic as he begins his first year at the helm.
“We feel good about his improvement,” Smith told reporters. “If you go through I think maybe 38, 37 days or so we’ve gone through of actual work here, and you’re a guy like Davis who’s the first guy in the building and the last guy to leave, he’s gotten a lot of reps, a lot of instructions. I’ve seen him make some of the type of plays we know he’s capable of making.”
Management also seems to be all-in on Mills after passing on acquiring veteran quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield.
The Texans decided instead to bring in journeyman backups Kevin Hogan and Kyle Allen to mentor Mills.
“They’ve all been in the league for multiple years, so, everyone kind of has some different coaching points that they’ve had in the past that they share with the room,” Mills said after mandatory minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. “We kind of like to bounce things off each other to make sure we’re all progressing at the same pace, and everything is moving in the same direction.”
The Texans begin their regular season at home on Sept. 11 against their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.