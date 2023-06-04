 Skip to main content
Terry's Juarez apart of back-to-back SWAC champs

Terry alumna Brandi Juarez is riding high as part of the now two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Champion Prairie View A&M University Lady Panthers.

“Reclaiming the SWAC title definitely was one of her best softball experiences,” Juarez said.

“Back-to-back championships is something I will forever cherish,” Juarez said. “The feeling of going undefeated in the tournament and working hard every day with my teammates is a feeling that can’t be beaten. We worked so hard to get in the position we are today, and we deserve it.”

Juarez started at second base for the Lady Panthers, who went 30-20 with a 22-2 record in the conference.

The junior hit .250 with 13 RBIs and a .947 fielding percentage.

PVAMU qualified for the postseason and was eliminated in the double-elimination format in the regional round.

The Lady Panthers suffered a 12-2 loss to LSU followed by a 3-0 loss to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

