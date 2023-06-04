Terry's Juarez apart of back-to-back SWAC champs

Terry alumna Brandi Juarez is riding high as part of the now two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Champion Prairie View A&M University Lady Panthers.
“Reclaiming the SWAC title definitely was one of her best softball experiences,” Juarez said.
“Back-to-back championships is something I will forever cherish,” Juarez said. “The feeling of going undefeated in the tournament and working hard every day with my teammates is a feeling that can’t be beaten. We worked so hard to get in the position we are today, and we deserve it.”
Juarez started at second base for the Lady Panthers, who went 30-20 with a 22-2 record in the conference.
The junior hit .250 with 13 RBIs and a .947 fielding percentage.
PVAMU qualified for the postseason and was eliminated in the double-elimination format in the regional round.
The Lady Panthers suffered a 12-2 loss to LSU followed by a 3-0 loss to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Juarez played in the LSU loss, which was broadcast on ESPN on Friday, May 19.
Playing in front of nearly 2,100 people live in Baton Rouge, La., in the primetime slot on national television was an unreal experience for the Rosenberg native.
“The experience of getting to play against LSU on ESPN is such a great feeling,” Juarez said. “The atmosphere there was amazing and very competitive. We went out there and competed. Going from playing Oklahoma last year to LSU were two amazing experiences, and we went down there with the mindset of going to compete and win. We had a great run, and I wouldn’t want to do it with any other team.”
Juarez will enter her senior season and her last at Prairie View, planning to give her all one more time.
“Going into my senior season, I’m going to give it everything for my last season of softball ever,” Juarez said. “I’ve been so blessed with the experiences I’ve had playing this game my whole life. I am excited to go out with a bang this season and hopefully win a third championship with my team.”
