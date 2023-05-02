Terry's first playoff win since 2018, shut outs Galena Park

GALENA PARK — Olivia Gonzales’s complete performance led the Lady Rangers to win their first playoff game since 2018 on Friday 1-0 over Galena Park.
Terry, which had missed the playoffs the past five seasons, came in as the No. 4 seed in District 20-5A and eliminated the District 19-5A champions Yellow Jackets in their home park.
It had been many years of anguish and dismay for the program, but Friday offered Head Coach Kayla Ober and her Lady Rangers a chance to return to the winning side.
“We don’t play in many atmospheres like this,” Ober said about the crowd’s energy. “Giving these girls such a cool experience means a lot. Some of these kids had never played in a playoff game before and came in and beat a good ball club all around. We are just playing our best right now, and it’s fun to see.”
Neither pitcher let up much, with seven hits combined for the game.
Terry needed just one run to advance, which came in the third.
After Bianca Hernandez drilled a triple to right field, Gonzales hit a sacrifice fly to score Hernandez.
Gonzales allowed three hits and two walks and struck out a pair in seven scoreless innings on the mound.
Ober attributed the shutout to Gonzales’s excellent night on the mound and the defense.
“Defense is what won us this ballgame,” Ober said. “We (Olivia) work together all day, and she just goes out there and competes. She threw strikes and let her defense work, and that’s what we ask out of our pitchers. You have the big plays in the playoffs, and we did.”
Gonzales had been a part of those down years but was happy for her teammates to see the success firsthand.
“It’s exciting to win a playoff game for Terry and the first one in a while,” Gonzales said. “We have had good games and bad games, but tonight we stuck together and got the win. We needed this.”
Hernandez earned two of Terry’s four hits, with Gonzales and S Perez adding.
“Our bats weren’t that hot tonight, but our defense was really good,” Gonzales said. “We played as a team and didn’t get down on ourselves when the hits didn’t go our way. We held them to zero, and that’s fun.”
Terry moves on to the area around where the Lady Rangers will try to eliminate Santa Fe.
The Lady Indians are coming off a 2-0 sweep of Port Neches-Grove with 12-2 and 5-3 wins in the series.
Sante Fe finished second in District 18-5A, posting a 9-3, 27-4-1 record.
Game one of the three-game series will be on Thursday. Time and location were not posted by print time.
