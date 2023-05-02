 Skip to main content
Terry's first playoff win since 2018, shut outs Galena Park

Kaylee

Terry’s Kaylee Guerra takes a big swing during her first at-bat in the second inning of the Lady Rangers’ bi-district game against Galena Park on Friday. The Lady Rangers won 1-0 to advance to the 5A area round.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

GALENA PARK — Olivia Gonzales’s complete performance led the Lady Rangers to win their first playoff game since 2018 on Friday 1-0 over Galena Park.

Terry, which had missed the playoffs the past five seasons, came in as the No. 4 seed in District 20-5A and eliminated the District 19-5A champions Yellow Jackets in their home park.

It had been many years of anguish and dismay for the program, but Friday offered Head Coach Kayla Ober and her Lady Rangers a chance to return to the winning side.

“We don’t play in many atmospheres like this,” Ober said about the crowd’s energy. “Giving these girls such a cool experience means a lot. Some of these kids had never played in a playoff game before and came in and beat a good ball club all around. We are just playing our best right now, and it’s fun to see.”

Neither pitcher let up much, with seven hits combined for the game.

Terry needed just one run to advance, which came in the third.

After Bianca Hernandez drilled a triple to right field, Gonzales hit a sacrifice fly to score Hernandez.

